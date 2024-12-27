advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Schaumburg man charged with involuntary manslaughter after mistakenly shooting house guest on Christmas morning

Posted December 27, 2024 12:37 pm
Rick West
 

A Schaumburg man has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after shooting and killing a house guest he mistook for an intruder on Christmas morning.

Schaumburg Police Department officials say Daniel Garcia, 52, was awoken at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 25 and shot a person he thought was an intruder at his home on the 1800 block of Carlisle Court.

Kellie Barnett, 50, of New Lenox, had been staying the night with relatives in the home when officials say Garcia shot her in the torso. Detectives recovered a 9 mm Glock semiautomatic handgun from the home.

Barnett was transported to Saint Alexius Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Garcia was scheduled to appear in the Circuit Court of Cook County Dec. 27 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse for a detention hearing.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company