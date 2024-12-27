Schaumburg man charged with involuntary manslaughter after mistakenly shooting house guest on Christmas morning

Daniel Garcia

A Schaumburg man has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after shooting and killing a house guest he mistook for an intruder on Christmas morning.

Schaumburg Police Department officials say Daniel Garcia, 52, was awoken at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 25 and shot a person he thought was an intruder at his home on the 1800 block of Carlisle Court.

Kellie Barnett, 50, of New Lenox, had been staying the night with relatives in the home when officials say Garcia shot her in the torso. Detectives recovered a 9 mm Glock semiautomatic handgun from the home.

Barnett was transported to Saint Alexius Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Garcia was scheduled to appear in the Circuit Court of Cook County Dec. 27 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse for a detention hearing.