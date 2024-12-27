Discourage thieves by breaking down gift boxes before putting them at the curb, police say

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com These cardboard boxes were placed curbside in Crystal Lake after Christmas. Police recommend breaking down and flattening boxes before discarding them to discourage burglars from targeting your home.

If you’ve received televisions, kitchen appliances or other expensive gifts this holiday season, think twice before putting the empty boxes at your curb ahead of scheduled trash or recycling pickups.

Burglars commonly prowl through neighborhoods looking for evidence of high-value items before breaking into homes, and that kind of trash will catch their attention, said Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Covelli recommends people flatten boxes before discarding them. Turning them inside out so no product information shows is even better.

“Burglars generally will not root around at someone’s curb, as they can be quickly called in as someone suspicious,” Covelli said. “So, if the box is inside out, they are not as likely to pay as much attention.”

Wheeling police recommend placing compressed boxes in black garbage bags for pickup.

People should add new, valuable items to home property inventory lists, along with manufacturer and model information and serial numbers, Wheeling police added.

Taking photos or shooting video of valuable items is a good idea, too.

Homeowners taking vacations should ask trusted neighbors, family members or friends to put away trash or recycling bins that may have been left out.

“Cans sitting at the curb after collection day are a red flag to thieves,” Covelli said.

Whoever’s handling that duty also should pick up packages, mail and newspapers that arrive while the home is empty.

“Burglars often take note when they see several newspapers outside, or packages that haven’t been brought in,” Covelli said.