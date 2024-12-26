‘In our most exclusive club:’ Vernon Hills remembers 100-year-old World War II vet

World War II veteran Stanley Spillar was visited recently by well-wishers in Vernon Hills. The 100-year-old veteran died last Saturday. Standing from left are: Jim Schultz, former village trustee and service officer for American Legion Post 124; Air Force veteran Craig Warner; John Taylor; Post 1247 Commander Todd Renihan; police Chief Patrick Kreis; and, Assistant Village Manager Jon Petrillo. Courtesy of village of Vernon Hills

Another in the diminishing number of World War II veterans and the first centenarian among those honored in Vernon Hills has died.

Stanley Spillar, a resident at Victory Centre assisted living facility in Vernon Hills, died Saturday. He turned 100 in March and was among the village’s 2024 military banner honorees.

The Army vet landed on Utah Beach in Normandy as a combat medic treating the wounded and served as a runner, notably in the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp. He persevered for 16 months, making it to Czechoslovakia, according to his obituary.

Todd Renihan, commander of American Legion Post 1247, said Spillar was 99 when he met him on Veterans Day last year.

“He was full of energy and definitely loved his country,” Renihan said. His favorite song was “God Bless America” sung by Kate Smith.

“He started singing and so did the rest of us at the senior center,” Renihan recalled. “His pride for this country could be felt outside.”

At his birthday party, Spillar sung it — twice.

“Stanley was proud to fight for his country and for his fellow soldiers,” Renihan said. “He would never say that he was a hero, but I will.”

Spillar was born in DePue, Illinois, and graduated from Steinmetz High School in Chicago. He served in the Army as a technician fifth grade from 1942 to 1945. Before moving to Victory Centre, Spillar lived in Skokie for many years, raising a family of four with his late wife, Grace.

He was curious and engaged every day, his obituary reads.

His daughter, Cyndy Spillar, nominated him for the Vernon Hills Honors Military Banner Program. He was included in the 2024 class of 20 veterans.

“We were also fortunate to recognize Stanley as a centenarian,” said Jon Petrillo, assistant village manager. “He was in our most exclusive club.”

Village officials visited Spillar at Victory Centre for his birthday last March. Although he couldn’t attend, Spillar was recognized individually with a proclamation at a village board meeting and also at a subsequent meeting with the other 19 banner recipients.

“We have much respect for Stanley’s service to our nation, his longevity and his legacy,” Petrillo said.

Jim Schultz, former village trustee and service officer for Post 1247, said he is always impressed by World War II veterans, since many like Stanley were teenagers called into service.

In tending to the wounded on the front lines, Spillar saw and endured “what no man or woman should ever have to see or endure,” Schultz said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Stanley was one of the last reminders of how great the ‘Greatest Generation’ truly was. My own personal regret was that I didn’t get to meet Stanley sooner,” he said.

Spillar is survived by three daughters, a son and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Road, Skokie.

Internment is at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any veterans organization of your choice. Visit habenfuneral.com to post a message or tribute.

World War II Army veteran Stanley A. Spillar