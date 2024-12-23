Things to do Dec. 27 to Jan. 2: Blue Man Group, New Year’s Eve, holiday light shows and more

Chicago’s Blue Man Group will host special New Year’s Eve performances for kids and adults on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago. Courtesy of Blue Man Group Chicago

Before Friday

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Showbiz buddies and military comrades Bob Wallace and Phil Davis stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Ticket prices start at $63. marriotttheatre.com.

Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Features over 2 million twinkling LED lights, themed lighting areas, Holiday Market, treats and sips and seasonal attractions. Zoo admission and parking fees apply. Advance tickets are required. brookfieldzoo.org//HolidayMagic.

Naper Lights: 4-10 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Jan. 1, in downtown Naperville. Display of holiday lights and music along Water Street, Foyo Plaza, Jaycees Park and the Riverwalk. Free. naperlights.com.

Christmas at Cantigny: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 26-28, and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30-31, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Stroll through a half-mile, fully ADA- and stroller-accessible path featuring music-orchestrated light shows, festive decorations, huge flower sculptures and a 28-foot Christmas tree. This year, the light show expands into upper and lower display gardens. Take a tour of the renovated McCormick House. Weekdays: $8-$12 in advance or $10-$15 at the door; weekends: $15-$20 or $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail: 5-9 p.m. daily through Thursday, Jan. 2, in Shiloh Park, starting at Port Shiloh Pool parking lot, 1501 Shiloh Blvd., Zion. Drive-through a lighted trail with over 50 displays and 100,000 lights. zionparkdistrict.com.

Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26-27, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $36-$187. joffrey.org.

“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26-27, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28-29, at the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Charles Dickens’ holiday classic presented as a live radio play. $55 for adults, $34 for students. oillamptheater.org.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates through Monday, Dec. 30, at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $30-$85. goodmantheatre.org.

“A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play”: Through Monday, Dec. 30, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Return to WBFR Studios on Christmas Eve in 1946. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey to find the true spirit of the holiday season, complete with live sound effects, radio jingles and more. Recommended for ages 8 and older. $48 adults, $34 students. oillamptheater.org.

Highwood Holiday Light Village: Daily through Thursday, Jan. 2, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Free. chamberhp.com.

Santa’s Rock N Lights: Times vary by day through Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Kane County Cougars Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$36.99. santasrocknlights.com/geneva.

Friday, Dec. 27

Teenie Weenie NYE Ball: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Simkus Recreation Center, 849 W. Lies Road, Carol Stream. Carol Stream Park District kicks off the new year with a live DJ, bounce house, games, crafts and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop. For kids 8 and younger. $16-$24. Register: csparks.org.

Harlem Globetrotters: 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. See the Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals on their 2025 World Tour. $26.25-$200. rosemont.com.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Storytellers narrate interactive performances of the stories of Beatrix Potter at the The Beatrix Holiday Party Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29 at the Chicago Children’s Theatre. Courtesy of Jay Kelly Public Relations

The Beatrix Holiday Party: 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28-29, at the Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, Chicago. Three storytellers narrate interactive performances of “The Tale of Tom Kitten,” “The Tailor of Gloucester,” “The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” ﻿After the show, audience members can gather in CCT’s lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, enjoy Beatrix Potter-inspired crafts and holiday treats courtesy of Eli’s Cheesecake. Recommended for kids 8 and younger. $45.25. chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

American English: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. An evening of hit music from The Beatles’ movie, TV and radio shows. $49-$59. rauecenter.org.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Christmas at Cantigny, A Very Taylor Christmas: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Experience a special light show to songs from all of Taylor Swift’s eras. $15-$25, $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

Monday, Dec. 30

New Year’s Eve-Eve Family Celebration: 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Station 34, 34 S. Main St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association presents a kid-friendly family celebration to ring in the new year featuring entertainment, food, goody bags and a midday balloon drop. Tickets: $15 for 10 and older; $12 for kids 2-9; free for kids 2 and younger. mpdowntown.com/new-years-eve-eve.

Celebrate Hanukkah with the Skokie Chabad: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, and 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. Nightly activities include hot cocoa, cookies, music, crafts and a visit from the Dreidel Man mascot. Menorah lighting planned for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Free. westfield.com/united-states/oldorchard.

RadianceNYE: 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30-31, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Featuring REZZ, SVDDEN DEATH, Peekaboo, Kill Safari and more. Tickets start at $85.54 for one day, $147.76 for both days. collectivpresents.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Countdown to Noon: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Downers Grove Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove. Ring in the new year with party favors, DJ Coach Josh, a photo booth, activities, snacks, a balloon drop and more. Parents must stay and supervise their children. Siblings younger than 2 can attend for free with a paid child. Space is limited; advance registration required. $30 residents and $40 nonresidents. dgparks.org.

Noon Year’s Eve Party: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Salt Creek Sports Center, 647 Consumers Ave., Palatine. Ring in the new year in your pajamas. Activities include bounce houses, dancing, photo ops, games, crafts, a snack and refreshment, followed by a countdown to noon and a balloon drop. $10-$15. saltcreekpd.com/special-events.

Families can celebrate the end of the year at the Wheeling Park District’s Happy Noon Year at the Community Recreation Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Daily Herald file photo

Happy Noon Year: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bring the kids and join in games, music, a balloon drop and a sparkling grape juice toast. Each participant receives a glow-stick necklace, a party hat and a noisemaker. $2 per person. Registration is required. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Welcome 2025 with noisemakers and family-friendly New Year’s Eve activities and games, followed by a balloon drop at noon. Registration and fee required. rmparks.org.

Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. Crafts, games, a dance party and a surprise balloon drop. Drop-in. gpld.org.

Magical New Year: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Ring in the new year in the library’s South Courtyard with music, dancing and a noon year countdown. For families with kids 3 and older. Free; registration required. skokielibrary.info/events/19465/magical-new-year.

Blue Man Group Chicago’s New Year’s Eve Show: 1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The 1 and 4 p.m. shows feature early “midnight” countdowns after the show, with party hats, noisemakers and a performance of “Auld Lang Syne.” Other festivities include preshow face painting, where children will be transformed into members of Blue Man Group’s band. The 7 p.m. show features a champagne toast, party hats and a postshow meet and greet with the Blue Men. The 10 p.m. performance includes a New Year’s Eve countdown party with noisemakers, a midnight champagne toast, a balloon drop and a performance of “Auld Lang Syne.” Tickets start at $49. blueman.com/chicago/buy-tickets.

New Philharmonic Vienna’s New Year’s Eve: 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Ring in 2025 with Maestro Kirk Muspratt as he conducts a New Year’s Eve pops concert featuring light classics, Strauss waltzes, arias, guest singer Richard Ollarsaba. $68-$80. atthemac.org.

Steve Cochran will perform a New Year’s Eve Comedy Show Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Daily Herald file photo

Steve Cochran’s NYE Comedy Show: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Headliner Steve Cochran with John DaCosse and Tim Benker. $49-$59. rauecenter.org.

A Massive House Music New Year’s Eve with The Chosen Few DJs & The Hot Mix 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Performances from The Chosen Few DJs (Alan King, Mike Dunn, Terry Hunter and Wayne Williams) and The Hotmix 5: The King of House Farley Jackmaster Funk, Gene Hunt, Mickey Oliver and Scott Smokin Silz, with an opening set by Adorio. Food, a champagne toast and a balloon drop are included. 21 and older only. $45-$60. facebook.com/ilovehousemusicchicago/.

Elton Rohn: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tribute performed by Ron Camilleri re-creating the vocals, piano, look and feel of an Elton John performance. Tickets start at $55; $38.50 for RaueNOW members. rauecenter.org.

New Year’s Bash with Felix and Fingers: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. The Woodstock Opera House and Stage Left host a night of music, dancing and celebration featuring Felix and Fingers, the dueling pianos duo, starting at 9 p.m. Also, photo ops and a champagne toast at midnight. $65-$105. woodstockoperahouse.com.

New Year’s Eve 2025: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at TAO Chicago, 632 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Tickets include passed hors d’oeuvres and light bites, entertainment, a champagne toast at midnight, four-hour premium cocktail reception, and access to both restaurant and nightclub floors. Celebratory chic dress code; black-tie optional. Must be 21 or older. $50-$150. taogroup.com.

360 Chicago’s Annual New Year’s Eve Event: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 360 Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A local DJ will spin music for the dance floor, plus watch fireworks from the observation deck on the 94th floor and enjoy a midnight toast. CloudBar offers specialty cocktails inspired by Chicago neighborhoods; small bites will be available, while supplies last. Formal event for ages 21 and older; black-tie optional. Tickets start at $100. 360chicago.com.

Noche De Kumbia with Eva Maria and Special Guests “In the Round”: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Features host Eva Maria and a special lineup of guest DJs. $20. thaliahallchicago.com.

Afrofusion NYE 2025 Celebration: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Le Nocturne Chicago, 4810 N. Broadway, Chicago. Hip-hop, reggae, soca, Afrobeats and more. $40-$300. eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Walk: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Stillman Nature Center, 33 W. Penny Road, South Barrington. Greet 2025 outdoors with a walk along Stillman Nature Center’s trails. For ages 10 and older. Free. stillmannc.org.

Ongoing

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 12 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of holiday flowers. epd.org.

Christmas Around the World & Holidays of Lights: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the first weekend in January at The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays representing holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. For tickets, see msichicago.org.

Dickens Holiday Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Kringle’s Christmas Village, 510 Orchard St., Antioch. Public art exhibit featuring lifelike figures representing scenes from the Dickens era. The display is indoors for easy viewing in case of weather, plus a few scenes outdoors on the sidewalks. Free. antiochchamber.org.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Feb. 2 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Monday through Thursday; $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. chicago.gov.

Photographing Frank Lloyd Wright: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through Jan. 5, at the Driehaus Museum, 50 E. Erie St., Chicago. Exhibition of the photography of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. $20 for adults; $15 for seniors; $10 for students with ID; free for kids 12 and younger, active military with ID and museum members. Free for all after 5 p.m. Wednesdays. driehausmuseum.org.

Illumination Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. select days through Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See 17 displays of lights set to music highlighting the beauty of trees in winter along a 1-mile, ADA-accessible, paved path. Roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy a hot seasonal beverage from the concession tents along the trail. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Lightscape runs through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. select dates through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take a nighttime stroll through illuminated displays. $32 for members, $34 for nonmembers for adults; $17/$19 for kids 3-12 in advance; $37/$39 for adults, $22/$24 for kids the day of. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

ZooLights: Time slots start at 4:30 p.m. select dates through Jan. 5 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. More than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences. $7-$10; free on select Mondays. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

Ice Skating at Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park: Various hours and dates through Jan. 26 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Skating is free. Bring skates or rent them on-site for $8. A schedule of ice-skating hours is at parkwaybankpark.com.

See Nights of Lights at Adams Park in Wheaton through Jan. 5. Courtesy of Cathy Taylor Public Relations Inc.

Nights of Lights: Through Sunday, Jan. 5, in Adams Park, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton. Featuring over 55,000 bulbs lighting the trees and an animated light display at the fountain. DowntownWheaton.com.