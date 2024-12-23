Family bringing Hacienda Real restaurant to former Chili’s site in Vernon Hills

Hacienda Real, a Mexican-themed restaurant plans to open in the spring in the former Chili's on Route 60 in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Carlos Aréchiga

A family-owned Mexican-themed restaurant plans to open this spring in the former Chili’s Grill & Bar in Vernon Hills.

Hacienda Real this week received village approvals to paint the brick and add an accent wall around the main entrance of the vacant Chili’s, 371 W. Townline Road (Route 60) west of Aspen Drive.

The location in the Aspen Pointe commercial and residential area will be the third for Hacienda Real, which also operates in Geneva and Yorkville and is one of several concepts owned and operated under different names by the Aréchiga family.

Those include El Jefe in Aurora, Verde Flavors of Mexico and others in Indianapolis, Tia Carmen and Revolucion Mexican Steakhouse in Geneva, and Salsa Verde in St. Charles and Yorkville.

“What they have in common is that they all focus on Mexican food,” said Carlos Aréchiga, a co-owner with his brothers and father. “Some are more fast casual, others are geared toward night and entertainment.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, November 2021 Hacienda Real in Geneva Commons.

The Geneva and Yorkville locations share the motto “where every dish tells an authentic story.” The focus is on quality ingredients, traditional recipes and an atmosphere that celebrates the richness of Mexican culture, Aréchiga added.

Aréchiga said Hacienda Real differs from traditional chains by offering an authentic casual dining experience that feels warm and personal and creates a connection with guests.

“We saw an opportunity to bring something unique that honors Mexican traditions while offering a modern, elevated experience, and we knew this city would embrace the spirit of Hacienda Real,” he said.

The plan is to continue expanding its different brands to the North suburbs, he added.

Chili’s, which operated in Vernon Hills for many years, closed about two years ago.

Hacienda Real joins a number of new restaurant brands and offerings that either have opened or are planned in Vernon Hills.

The double-digit number of arrivals was sparked by the opening of the Mellody Farm center in 2018 and has accelerated with the ongoing redevelopment of the Hawthorn mall property across Milwaukee Avenue to the west.

“We chose Vernon Hills for Hacienda Real because it’s a vibrant community that values culture, creativity and great food and drinks — exactly what we aim to celebrate,” Aréchiga said.

The former Chili's building will be kept in its original form but will be painted in a cream color called alabaster with polished porcelain in a dark-green juniper color.

“It’s in our best interest to make it look amazing and appealing,” he explained to the village board. “It’s bold but we guarantee it’s going to look really nice.”

With the facade changes approved, renovation inside and out will continue with a possible spring opening.

A condition added by the village is that the paint be applied according manufacturer’s specifications including surface preparation and temperature to avoid peeling.

Hacienda Real food and drink options. Courtesy of Hacienda Real

Tacos at Hacienda Real. Courtesy of Hacienda Real