Body found in Wheaton park had been burned, police say

Someone burned human remains Wednesday morning near Lincoln Marsh Natural Area in Wheaton, police announced Thursday.

A passerby noticed a fire off a trail in the marsh and found the remains around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Wheaton police, the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, an arson task force and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are investigating.

“Fire by its nature is destructive, and it adds a layer of complexity to an investigation, which requires more time and resources,” Wheaton Police Chief P.J. Youker said in a news alert to residents. “We understand that the community has questions, and we are working diligently to be able to provide more information.”

“At this time, we have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public, and our personnel and partner resources will continue investigating this incident.”

The identity of the person will be released after their relatives have been notified.