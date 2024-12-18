Schaumburg’s 5-year, $412.7 million capital improvement plan envisions no tax hikes

Schaumburg is replacing its village hall as part of a five-year, $412.7 million capital improvement plan. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

Schaumburg’s ambitious five-year, $412.7 million capital improvement plan includes replacements of village hall and the police station, renovations to two fire stations and the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts as well as extensive road maintenance, all without raising taxes.

In fact, no property taxes are included among the revenue sources at all apart from eligible allocations from tax increment financing (TIF) districts.

“The interesting part is that the village can plan for the improvement of facilities, and in some cases replacement of those facilities, without affecting other aspects of the plan,” Schaumburg Assistant Village Manager Paula Hewson said.

A rendering of Schaumburg's rebuilt village hall demonstrates its “modern prairie-style” design, additional second story, and the relocation of the main entrance from the west to the south side. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Grant funding for some projects will reduce the village’s share of the costs to $362.8 million, officials noted.

The plan for the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year is anticipated to cost $89.6 million, with the village’s share at $71.1 million.

Trustees praised the plan’s ability to efficiently cover such a broad scope of work.

“It’s a very large capital improvement plan, the largest since I’ve been elected, for sure,” Trustee Brian Bieschke said.

TIF revenue would cover the construction of a public parking deck in the forthcoming entertainment district around the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel Convention Center, engineering of a pedestrian bridge over Meacham Road, and further amenities for the 12-acre 90 North Park on the other side of it.

A TIF district works by freezing property taxes collected by local governments at the level of the first year, with everything above that going to a municipally-held fund for infrastructure improvements within the district for up to 23 years.

Still, the village’s annual collection of property taxes is staying at $19.5 million, as it’s been since 2019 when it was reduced by 5% from the 2018 level.

“I like that we’re able to address all this without any new revenues,” Mayor Tom Dailly said.

Revenue sources for the plan include bonds, user fees, grants, sales taxes, interfund transfers, TIF allocations and shared state taxes.

Construction of the new village hall on the current site will begin next year. While that’s taking place through the end of 2026, staff will relocate to a temporary building at 1000 Woodfield Road. That building will later be demolished to make way for a new police station.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Design work is planned to begin next year to move the Schaumburg Fire Department’s administrative offices to Fire Station 51 at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

The current police station is next to the village’s newest fire station at 950 W. Schaumburg Road. Design work will begin next year to add the fire department’s administrative offices there. The current location at Station 54 at 1601 N. Roselle is considered cramped and inadequate, and will later be turned into a training space.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Schaumburg’s new five-year capital improvement plan envisions replacing the fire department’s outdated administrative offices inside Fire Station 54 at 1601 N. Roselle Road with a training facility.

Meanwhile, a plan to renovate and expand the lobby of the Prairie Center next to village hall is being expedited to reap cost savings by doing it in conjunction with the final year of the village hall’s construction, Hewson said.

Additionally, the village will spend $21 million for road design and construction with its Vital Streets program, which includes an expected $13 million in grant funding. The anticipated projects include repairing McConnor Parkway, Woodfield Road from Meacham to Plum Grove roads, and Salem Drive from Schaumburg Road to Weathersfield Way.

Another $8 million is planned for the reconstruction of resurfacing of residential streets during 2025.

The village board is expected to give final approval early next year.