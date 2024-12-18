Body found near Wheaton park
A body was found Wednesday morning near Lincoln Marsh Natural Area in Wheaton, police announced Wednesday afternoon.
A person walking on the trail reported finding a body at 7:20 a.m. near the Union Avenue trailhead.
Police have not said the sex or approximate age of the person who died.
They said there was no threat to the public.
