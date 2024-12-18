advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

ATM tech reports robbery in Lake in the Hills

Posted December 18, 2024 6:31 pm
By

No injuries were reported after a robbery at Bank of America in Lake in the Hills Tuesday night.

Lake in the Hills police were dispatched to the bank at 240 N. Randall Road at 6:08 p.m. after an ATM technician called to report the robbery.

The suspects wore black clothing, ski masks and gloves. Upon spotting the suspects, the technician drove out of sight and called 9-1-1. Officers determined the sedan driven by the suspects went south on Randall Road.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Lake in the Hills Police Department is working with the FBI.

Anyone with information should call Lake in the Hills police at (847) 658-5676.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Lake in the Hills News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company