ATM tech reports robbery in Lake in the Hills

No injuries were reported after a robbery at Bank of America in Lake in the Hills Tuesday night.

Lake in the Hills police were dispatched to the bank at 240 N. Randall Road at 6:08 p.m. after an ATM technician called to report the robbery.

The suspects wore black clothing, ski masks and gloves. Upon spotting the suspects, the technician drove out of sight and called 9-1-1. Officers determined the sedan driven by the suspects went south on Randall Road.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Lake in the Hills Police Department is working with the FBI.

Anyone with information should call Lake in the Hills police at (847) 658-5676.