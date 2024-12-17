advertisement
Authorities: Two dozen geese sickened, killed by lead pellets in suburban parks

Posted December 17, 2024 10:50 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Police and a bird-monitoring group are investigating how two dozen Canada geese sustained lead poisoning in Lombard, Addison and Villa Park.

Two geese were found dead Nov. 14 on the shore of Lombard Lagoon Park on Marcus Drive in Lombard. A Chicago Bird Collision Monitors volunteer investigating found dozens of other dazed and sick geese there.

The volunteer managed to catch one and bring it to the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center in Glen Ellyn. X-rays determined the goose had eaten lead pellets.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 7, volunteers captured sick geese nearby. Some were found in retention ditches off North Avenue in Lombard, at North Terrace Pond in Villa Park, and some at an industrial park retention pond in Addison.

Symptoms of lead poisoning in geese include a high-pitched squeak, inability to walk straight and a swollen face.

Some of the geese were found dead, and others stood near the waters’ edges, dazed.

They don’t know the source of the lead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lombard police at (630) 873-4400 or Chicago Bird Collision Monitors at (773) 988-1867.

Illinois Conservation Police are also investigating.

