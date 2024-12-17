Wheaton City Council approves 2025 budget

City council members in Wheaton have approved a budget for the coming year. Daily Herald file photo

Wheaton City Council members have adopted a 2025 budget that calls for millions in infrastructure projects and no increase in the total property tax levy for the sixth year in a row.

The new spending plan allocates $31 million for capital improvements, representing 23.4% of total expenditures, according to a memo to the council. Highlights include completing the Gary Avenue reconstruction project, installing $1.8 million in new sidewalks and replacing roughly 120 water service lines made from lead, the city said in a news release.

Because the property tax levy will not increase with the 2025 budget, the typical property owner could see a slight decrease of approximately $2 to $4 in the city’s portion of their 2024 property tax bill.

“City staff and the City Council are continually working to find ways to operate efficiently and provide the high level of services the community expects without raising the City’s portion of your property tax bill,” City Manager Michael Dzugan said in a written statement. “It’s a challenging task, especially amid rising costs, inflation, and the numerous competing priorities that the City balances, but we are dedicated to sustaining our outstanding community.”

Wheaton is one of only 21 municipalities in the state with an “AAA” rating — the highest possible — from Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings.