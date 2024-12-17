Things to do Dec. 20-26: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Christmas concerts, light shows and more

The Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” runs through Dec. 28 at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Courtesy of The Joffrey Ballet

Starts before Friday

Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Holiday crafts, stories and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $5; free for kids younger than 4. napersettlement.org/hollyjollydays.

“The Magic of the Nutcracker”: 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Dancenter North’s 36th anniversary performance featuring over 100 performers, elaborate sets and Tchaikovsky’s score. $18-$40. geneseetheatre.com.

“Rocky Mountain High Experience — A John Denver Christmas”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Rick Schuler’s holiday show features John Denver hits. $45-$100. broadwayinchicago.com.

“Sing Along With Santa — Prancing With the Stars!”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 21; and 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. SBT Youth production with a visit from Santa. $15-$20. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Friday, Dec. 20

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Alongs: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Millennium Park, Wrigley Square, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. A Chicago-area choral group leads guests in song. chicago.gov.

“The Nutcracker”: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$32. rauecenter.org.

Family Gingerbread House Decorating: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. The materials to build a gingerbread house will be provided. $35 per family; $25 for historical society members. ahpd.org/event/family-gingerbread-house-decorating.

Holiday Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. Watch “The Polar Express” on the big screen. Each child will receive a Golden Ticket. Hot chocolate will be served, with snacks and drinks for purchase. $15. Register: genevaparks.org.

Judith Svalander Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Experience Clara’s magical journey with Svalander’s ballet company. $31-$51. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Breakfast with Santa Claus: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Dine on breakfast in Rock ‘n Ravioli before entering the theater for a visit with Santa and other holiday characters. Each child will receive a gift. $40 for those 12 and older, $30 for kids 2-11. arcadalive.com.

Children’s Christmas Tour: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Victorian Cottage Historic House Museum, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Kids 4-12 can explore the cottage on a tour designed specifically for them, make paper ornaments, and help solve clues as to where the Christmas Crackers have been hidden. $5 per child. Tickets: lombardhistory.org.

Family Holiday Movies: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Watch “The Christmas Chronicles.” Free. glenellynchamber.com/holiday.

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Indoor market offering fresh, local foods and artisan products. Free. RaviniaFarmersMarket.com.

Happy Holiday Railway: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Aboard the train you’ll meet Santa, see the light and music show, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Trips at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled trip. $25. Tickets: irm.org/event/happy-holiday-railway.

Santa’s Cottage: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Santa’s Cottage, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Presto! Holiday Concert: 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Schaumburg’s award-winning youth orchestra is joined by the ensembles of the Schaumburg Choral Program in a program of seasonal music. $20-$30. ci.ovationtix.com/35209/production/1204355.

Ruth Page Civic Ballet's “The Nutcracker” takes the stage at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County in Grayslake Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22. Courtesy of the College of Lake County

Ruth Page’s “The Nutcracker”: 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $15-$28. ruthpage.org.

A Very Merry Cook ’N Kells Christmas Special: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Stage Left, 125 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Channeling the television Christmas specials of the past, this musical comedy cabaret weaves together humor with Christmas songs. Created by and starring Angie Kells and Jeff Cook and featuring the talents of Joel Bennett, Alison Hage and Myriah Saunders, with musical accompaniment by Kenneth McMullen. $15. woodstockoperahouse.com.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The monthly celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall includes art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

The Illinois Brass Band will perform its annual “Holiday Classics” concert on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles. Courtesy of Illinois Brass Band

Illinois Brass Band “Holiday Classics”: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The program includes traditional carols, holiday fanfares, classics and jazzy updates of Christmas favorites. $15; $5 for ages 18 and younger; $35 per family of two adults and up to four kids. illinoisbrassband.org.

Bagpipes & Bonfire on Winter Solstice: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Peck Farm Park shelter, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. The Winter Solstice event includes a bonfire, a bagpipe show and a hot beverage. Kids must be accompanied by a registered adult. $10-$15 for adults; $5-$7 for kids. Register at genevaparks.org.

An Elton John Christmas: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Compass Arena, 625 Joliet Road, Willowbrook. An evening with Simply Elton. $40-$125. compassarena.com.

“Home for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Holiday performances by Peabo Bryson, Oleta Adams, Ruben Studdard and Haley Reinhart. $45-$89. geneseetheatre.com.

An Italian Christmas with Fox Valley Opera: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Featuring holiday favorites and a selection of arias and duets from the operas of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini in observance of the 100th anniversary of his passing in 1924. $30. NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Rick Saucedo Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. Second Ave., St. Charles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $25. moonlighttheatre.com.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Bimonthly show that hosts vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

Celebrate Hanukkah with the Skokie Chabad: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; 3-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, Dec. 23, 24 and 26, and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 30 through Jan. 1; and 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. Join the center for nightly activities and a Menorah lighting offering hot cocoa, cookies, music, crafts and a visit from the Dreidel Man mascot. Menorah lighting planned for 7:15 p.m. Dec. 28. Free. westfield.com/united-states/oldorchard.

Illinois Brass Band “Holiday Classics”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at First United Methodist Church, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. The program features traditional carols, holiday fanfares, holiday classics and jazzy updates of Christmas favorites. $15; $5 for ages 18 and younger; $35 per family of two adults and up to four kids. illinoisbrassband.org.

The Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus will present the 13th annual Sing-along “Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Marmion Abbey Church in Aurora. Courtesy of the Fox Valley Orchestra

Sing-along “Messiah”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Marmion Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Road, Aurora. 13th annual community sing-along with Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus, plus four guest artists. Music scores available for purchase in the lobby. $13 online or $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit the orchestra and chorus programs for the community. foxvalleyorchestra.org/messiah.php.

“Christmas Wizards” — A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Infinity: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Featuring the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra that tells the story of Christmas around the world. $39-$79. arcadalive.com.

Home for the Holidays: A Musical Celebration with Barrington High School Alumni & Friends: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Holiday music. $20. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Northwest Symphony Orchestra’s “Messiah” Sing-A-Long: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. Join members of the Northwest Symphony Orchestra in its performance of “Part 1 Messiah” and concluding with “Hallelujah Chorus.” Soloists will perform and there will be chorus interludes that include audience participation. Freewill offering appreciated. northwestsymphony.org.

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Relive the TV classic. $40-$75. geneseetheatre.com.

“A Very Sketchy Christmas”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Join The Well This is Awkward Players for an evening of irreverent sketch comedy. $15-$20. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Monday, Dec. 23

Ed Hall’s Woodstock Christmas Guitar Night: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. A holiday tradition returns in honor of Ed Hall. Three internationally acclaimed musicians will present an evening of arrangements for the guitar, as well as popular holiday favorites. $35-$40. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Thursday, Dec. 26

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2025 World Tour to Credit Union 1 Arena at the UIC Pavilion Thursday, Dec. 26. Courtesy of Herschend Family Entertainment

Harlem Globetrotters: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. See the Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals on their 2025 World Tour. $38-$198. creditunion1arena.com.

The Between Christmas and New Year’s Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Susan Voelz and Anne Heaton share an evening of conversation, songs and strings. $20-$30. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Ongoing

Winterland at Gallagher Way: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 17-19; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21; and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences, neighborhood events, holiday rides, visits with Santa and live music. Free. gallagherway.com.

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 12 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of holiday flowers. epd.org.

Christmas Around the World & Holidays of Lights: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the first weekend in January at The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays representing holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. For tickets, see msichicago.org.

Dickens Holiday Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at Kringle’s Christmas Village, 510 Orchard St., Antioch. Public art exhibit featuring lifelike figures representing scenes from the Dickens era. This year’s display will be indoors for easy viewing in case of weather, plus a few scenes outdoors on the sidewalks. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Aurora Christkindlmarket: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors selling a variety of wares. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Feb. 2 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Monday through Thursday; $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. chicago.gov.

Photographing Frank Lloyd Wright: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through Jan. 5, at the Driehaus Museum, 50 E. Erie St., Chicago. Exhibition of the photography of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. $20 for adults; $15 for seniors; $10 for students with ID; free for kids 12 and younger, active military with ID and museum members. Free for all after 5 p.m. Wednesdays. driehausmuseum.org.

Santa at Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 2 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Visit with Santa. fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 19-22, and Thursday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Features over 2 million twinkling LED lights, themed lighting areas, Santa visits through Sunday, Dec. 22, Holiday Market, treats and sips and seasonal attractions. Zoo admission and parking fees apply. Advance tickets are required. brookfieldzoo.org//HolidayMagic.

Christmas Musical Light Show: 4-9 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the Bandshell on Skidmore, Antioch. Stay in your car and watch the lights on the band shell synchronized to holiday music playing on your car radio. The 20-minute shows run continuously. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Naper Lights: 4-10 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Jan. 1, in downtown Naperville. Display of holiday lights and music along Water Street, Foyo Plaza, Jaycees Park and the Riverwalk. Free. naperlights.com.

Illumination Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. select days through Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See 17 displays of lights set to music highlighting the beauty of trees in winter along a 1-mile, ADA-accessible, paved path. Roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy a hot seasonal beverage from the concession tents along the trail. The exhibition is closed select Mondays and Tuesdays and on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Stroll through an array of illuminated displays through Jan. 5 at Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. select dates through Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take a nighttime stroll through illuminated displays. $32 for members, $34 for nonmembers for adults; $17/$19 for kids 3-12 in advance; $37/$39 for adults, $22/$24 for kids the day of. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

ZooLights: Time slots start at 4:30 p.m. select dates through Sunday, Jan. 5, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. More than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences. $7-$10; free on select Mondays. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

Christmas at Cantigny: 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 31; and Sunday and Monday, Dec. 22-23, and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30-31, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Stroll through a half-mile, fully ADA- and stroller-accessible path featuring music-orchestrated light shows, festive decorations, huge flower sculptures and a 28-foot Christmas tree. This year, the light show expands into upper and lower display gardens. Take a tour of the renovated McCormick House. Weekdays: $8-$12 in advance or $10-$15 at the door; weekends: $15-$20 or $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

Holiday Express runs through Sunday, Dec. 22, at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. Courtesy of the Fox Valley Park District

Holiday Express: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Thousands of twinkling lights and holiday music. Admission includes unlimited rides on attractions, including the replica steam engine train and hay wagon. $10 for ages 1 and older. blackberryfarm.com.

Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail: 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 2 in Shiloh Park, starting at Port Shiloh Pool parking lot, 1501 Shiloh Blvd., Zion. Drive through a lighted trail with over 50 displays and 100,000 lights. zionparkdistrict.com.

Santa House: 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Brink Street Market, Crystal Lake. Visit with Santa Claus. downtowncl.org/events.

Santa’s Naperville Workshop: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 17-20, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. $10-$15. No on-site registration or walk-ups available. Register in advance at napervilleparks.org/santasworkshop.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. Visit with Santa Claus and other holiday characters, plus free hot cocoa and cookies. lombardparks.com/holiday-lights.

“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Charles Dickens’ holiday classic presented as a live radio play. $55 for adults, $34 for students. oillamptheater.org.

Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 27, plus 2 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 19 and 26, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $36-$187. joffrey.org.

Steve Connell plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's production of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol.” Courtesy of the Metropolis Performing Arts Center and Jen Heim Photography

“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Appropriate for ages 5 and older; kids 3 and younger will not be permitted. $20-$45. metropolisarts.com/event/christmas-carol-2024.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lifeline Theater, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. Tom Mula’s production is staged as a one-man show through the eyes of the shackled Jacob Marley. $25-$45. lifelinetheatre.com.

“The Ultimate Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. John Westby’s modern adaptation of the classic “Christmas Carol” puts Charles Dickens on stage with an ensemble cast of mismatched locals to enact a Christmas story written by his friend, Ebenezer Scrooge, Esq. Mayhem and misanthropy ensue as Dickens assumes the role of Bob Cratchit, the Ghosts play hooky, and Tiny Tim won't stop rapping in church. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Kelly Felthous, left, and Jacquelyne Jones play singing siblings looking for a break in “Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” running through Dec. 29 at Marriott Theatre. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”: 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 29, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Showbiz buddies and military comrades Bob Wallace and Phil Davis stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Ticket prices start at $63. marriotttheatre.com.

The Beatrix Holiday Party: 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29 at the Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, Chicago. Three storytellers narrate interactive performances of “The Tale of Tom Kitten,” “The Tailor of Gloucester,” “The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” ﻿After the show, audience members can gather in CCT’s lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, enjoy Beatrix Potter-inspired crafts and holiday treats courtesy of Eli’s Cheesecake. Recommended for kids 8 and younger. $45.25. chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates through Dec. 30 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $30-$85. goodmantheatre.org.

“A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play”: Through Dec. 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Return to WBFR Studios on Christmas Eve in 1946. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey to find the true spirit of the holiday season, complete with live sound effects, radio jingles and more. Recommended for ages 8 and older. $48 adults, $34 students. oillamptheater.org.

Highwood Holiday Light Village: Daily through Thursday, Jan. 2, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Free. chamberhp.com.

Ice Skating at Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park: Various hours and dates through Jan. 26 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Skating is free. Bring skates or rent them on-site for $8. A schedule of ice-skating hours is at parkwaybankpark.com.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, in downtown Long Grove. Holiday walk, horse-drawn carriage rides on weekends, Santa in the village, caroling around town and more. longgrove.org/festival/holiday-season.

Nights of Lights: Through Jan. 5 in Adams Park, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton. Featuring over 55,000 bulbs lighting the trees and an animated light display at the fountain. DowntownWheaton.com.

Santa’s Rock N Lights: Times vary by day through Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Kane County Cougars Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$36.99. santasrocknlights.com/geneva.