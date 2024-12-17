Palatine man ordered held on charges in connection with carjacking

Ezequiel Lopez-Bey

A Palatine man accused of possessing a stolen vehicle, then fleeing from Naperville police while armed, was ordered held in jail pending trial by a DuPage County judge.

Ezequiel Lopez-Bey, 22, of the 1100 block of East Northwest Highway, appeared in court Monday.

Lopez-Bey was one of three people apprehended by Naperville police Saturday evening in the area of South Washington Street.

Officers received information that a vehicle allegedly carjacked in Schaumburg was in the area.

Officers located the vehicle running with its brake lights on.

Authorities said Lopez-Bey was driving the vehicle with two others inside. They said Lopez-Bey sped away, struck a marked squad car, and then reversed and struck another marked squad car, causing damage to both vehicles.

When another officer pulled up, all three occupants exited the vehicle and tried to flee.

Lopez-Bey climbed over an eight-foot-tall fence but was detected by officers in a backyard shed near West Redstart Road with the assistance of a drone and an Aurora police dog.

Authorities said Lopez-Bey was in possession of handgun with a laser attachment.

The weapon, authorities said, was found approximately 10 feet from where Lopez-Bey climbed the fence.

The other two facing charges are Andrew De Lance, 19, of the 2200 block of Michael Manor Lane, Arlington Heights, and a juvenile. They were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

De Lance, who faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a police officer, was not detained pending trial. A 17-year-old boy was released with charges pending.

Lopez-Bey’s and De Lance’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.