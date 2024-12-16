Gold coin left in Wheaton Salvation Army kettle with note for ‘festive and faithful’ bell ringer

Tina Evans is the Salvation Army bell ringer mentioned in a note of gratitude from someone who donated a gold coin to the kettle outside the Wheaton Jewel-Osco. Courtesy of The Salvation Army

Salvation Army bell ringers usually wear a Santa hat or maybe a pair of antlers with their signature red apron.

And then there’s the redheaded bell ringer stationed outside the Jewel-Osco in Wheaton. She can be seen dancing to holiday music next to her kettle bucket and delighting customers — all while dressed up in the merriest of outfits.

Someone with a heart of gold has donated a gold coin to that very kettle. The one-ounce fine gold Liberty coin has a current market value of $2,700.

And here’s the kicker: The anonymous do-gooder also took the time to write a kind, personalized message to the familiar bell ringer posted at the grocery store entrance in the Danada Square West shopping area.

“Merry Christmas — from the Jewel/Osco in Danada in Wheaton! My best wishes and blessings to Tina, the festive and faithful bell ringer, and to Cathleen (you still there?) and all those who serve at this wonderful Salvation Army ministry. Thank you for all you do. Wishing you all a joyful and Christ-centered holiday. By His Grace, J.”

The bell ringer mentioned in the note just happens to be Tina Evans, a Salvation Army spokesperson confirmed Monday. Evans has appeared in elaborate costumes as an elf, Frosty the Snowman and the Grinch. She has been bell ringing for Christmas for three seasons. And next to her kettle is a slender Christmas tree.

Donations made to the red kettles help the Salvation Army provide programs such as food pantries, clothing, rent and utility assistance, Christmas gifts for children and emergency disaster services.

“This gold coin will help us fund the increasing need for social services that help people in Wheaton, Oakbrook Terrace, and surrounding communities all year long and the note of gratitude is a reflection of the positive impact volunteer bell ringers make on others,” said Captain Enrique Coreano, Site Administrator and Pastor at The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace Corps, in a statement.

“We hope the generosity of this wonderful donor will be matched many times over Christmas season.”