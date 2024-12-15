Mount Prospect trustee hopeful launching write-in campaign

Jeannie Lee-Macatangay

Mount Prospect trustee hopeful Jeannie Lee-Macatangay, who lost her spot on the ballot after a rival candidate challenged her nominating petitions, now intends a write-in campaign.

“I feel like my intentions are still good, and, I think I could still provide some good change,” said Lee-Macatangay, who works in real estate and is co-founder of The Glow Place, which sells skincare products in downtown Mount Prospect.

Lee-Macatangay would be one of four candidates seeking three, four-year terms on the village board in the April 1 election. Incumbent trustees John Matuszak and Terri Gens are on the ballot, along with newcomer Beth DiPrima.

After Matuszak challenged Lee-Macatangay’s petitions, a village electoral board ruled earlier this month that her nominating documents were not bound together as required and removed her from the ballot.

Lee-Macatangay, who is involved with both the Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association and the village’s Special Events Commission, said she wants to give voters a choice. She said received encouragement to run as a write-in, especially at her son’s craft fair at River Trails Middle School.

Lee-Macatangay, who is Korean American, said she believes the board needs more diversity.

“There is 35% people of color in this community, and we’re not represented,” she said.

Among the issues she would like to see addressed are the village’s ethics rules, which recently were amended.

“I feel like it was very selective in the wording of who it targeted,” she said. “I would like to broaden that.”