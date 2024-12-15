Elburn considering allowing golf cars on village streets

Elburn village officials are considering a petition from some residents to allow golf cars on public streets. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Elburn officials will consider allowing residents to operate golf cars on village streets, after a resident came forth last month with 582 resident signatures asking for it.

Resident Melissa Bollivar turned in the petitions to village officials at a Nov. 4 meeting, after going door-to-door to collect signatures.

State statutes include requirements such as having a driver’s license and insurance, headlights and taillights, a minimum driving age of 16 years old, and prohibitions on driving on state and county roads and those with speed limits of more than 35 mph.

Beth Simmons, owner of Main Street Golf Cars, said they are great for seniors and people with disabilities, who often have trouble getting up and into passenger vehicles.

“It can bring the community together,” she said. “It’s easier to get around and it’s eco-friendly, especially with the electric golf cars.”

Bollivar said she lived in two golf car communities prior to moving to Elburn. Having that casual way of getting around encouraged people to get outside to take the kids around the neighborhood or just to meet their neighbors. She envisions people taking their kids to the ball fields or to the ponds to fish, or just to visit some friends on the other side of the neighborhood.

“Just getting out into the fresh air, feeling the sun on your face, and the wind in your hair, smelling the flowers in the spring — it makes people friendlier, and it makes them happy,” she said.

Police Chief Nick Sikora said he initially was not in favor of the idea, but is impressed Bollivar was able to get so much support for it. He has since researched how communities that allow golf cars manage it.

Sikora hopes to have something for the village board to review and discuss at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday.

Village President Jeff Walter said he is looking forward to the discussion.

“There are a lot of safety concerns, obviously,” Walter said. “It’s a very interesting question. I’m anxious to hear what the board has to say.”

“What I found that was very impressive about the group is they were very pro-restrictions and pro-enforcement,” he added. “They didn’t want some people to ruin it for everyone else. They’ve given it a lot of thought, for sure.”