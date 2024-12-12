Fire at Four Lakes complex near Lisle displaces several residents

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District and other area agencies respond to a fire Thursday in the 6000 block of Oakwood Drive.

No injuries have been reported in a fire at the Four Lakes residential complex near Lisle Thursday morning, authorities said.

The American Red Cross and the management company are helping several displaced residents with locating temporary shelter, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office responded just after 7 a.m. to the fire at the complex in the 6000 block of Oakwood Drive, a little west of Route 53.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District deemed the fire under control in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 8:19 a.m., though personnel still had extensive overhaul work to complete.

Damage estimates are unknown, and the fire remains under investigation.