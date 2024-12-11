Schaumburg police continue investigation of apartment complex shooting as victim recovers

A man shot Tuesday afternoon at a Schaumburg apartment complex has been stabilized at a hospital while police continue to search for the shooter, authorities said.

The intersection of Algonquin and Meacham roads has been reopened after being closed for several hours Tuesday.

Police have characterized the shooting as an isolated incident between two male acquaintances and said there’s no indication of any danger to others.

At last report, Schaumburg police did not have anyone in custody.

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on the 1100 block of East Algonquin Road.

The investigation remains active with detectives continuing to pursue leads, Schaumburg police said.