advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Arrest made in fatal Mundelein shooting
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Fox Lake juvenile arrested in connection with armed robbery

Posted December 11, 2024 5:40 pm
By Drew Blouin

The Fox Lake Police Department arrested a juvenile male at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the 100 block of Devlin Road following an armed robbery.

At 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, officers received a report of an armed robbery and a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, an 18-year-old Round Lake resident, was selling cannabis and THC vapes to the suspect, preliminary investigations revealed.

The suspect brandished a firearm in an attempt to steal the products and money from the victim and fired one shot that struck the victim in the shoulder. The offender fled on foot. The victim was treated at Condell Hospital.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office approved charges for aggravated battery, use of a firearm, armed robbery, discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 10. He is currently being held at the Depke Juvenile Detention Center, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Fox Lake News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company