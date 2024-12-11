Fox Lake juvenile arrested in connection with armed robbery

The Fox Lake Police Department arrested a juvenile male at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the 100 block of Devlin Road following an armed robbery.

At 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, officers received a report of an armed robbery and a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, an 18-year-old Round Lake resident, was selling cannabis and THC vapes to the suspect, preliminary investigations revealed.

The suspect brandished a firearm in an attempt to steal the products and money from the victim and fired one shot that struck the victim in the shoulder. The offender fled on foot. The victim was treated at Condell Hospital.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office approved charges for aggravated battery, use of a firearm, armed robbery, discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 10. He is currently being held at the Depke Juvenile Detention Center, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.