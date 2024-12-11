Schaumburg trustees unanimously approve senior group home over plan commission’s rejection

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Schaumburg trustees have unanimously approved a special-use permit for the ranch home at 1321 Elm Drive to operate a senior group home by Schaumburg-based Savannah Senior Living.

Schaumburg trustees unanimously approved a special-use permit to allow a senior group home to operate in an existing single-family house despite the plan commission’s earlier rejection.

Four neighbors opposed the transition of the ranch-style home at 1321 Elm Drive at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Opponents complained about operating a business in a residential area and the ability to adapt the home for use by infirm residents.

Though neighbors acknowledged the existence of four other group homes in the village, they argued this would be the first not operated by a not-for-profit agency.

“I live in Schaumburg to be residential,” neighbor Teri Shuemaker said. “I don’t live in Schaumburg to live next to a business. You pick your home carefully.”

But Katarina Karac, the attorney for Schaumburg-based Savannah Senior Living, said the group home met village code and will meet Illinois Department of Public Health requirements as well.

The new facility will house a maximum of six senior residents in four bedrooms with two full bathrooms, while monitored by caregivers on rotating eight-hour shifts.

Trustee Jamie Clar noted visitors and deliveries are scheduled to avoid overwhelming traffic.

“It should be the same or less than what you have for your own families,” he told neighbors. “We certainly understand your concerns and we can appreciate hearing them, but I don’t see that it’s going to be a problem.”

Some were upset the plan commission’s 5-2 vote to reject the proposal was overturned.

“Please be assured that we have heard and read everything that has been said,” Trustee George Dunham said. “Addressing these concerns has been part of the process that the petitioner has to go through.”