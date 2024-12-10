Who had the area’s top prep football performances in the 2024 season?

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Brennan Saxe tries to get past Palatine’s Alex Pena during a game this season.

Fourteen weeks went by in a flash.

It’s hard to believe the prep football season is over, but here we are. Another great campaign in the books.

But before the High Five jumps feet first into the winter sports, let’s take one final look back by honoring the top area performances of the entire 2024 season.

Congrats to all the players who excelled this season, especially to the Montini Broncos for winning our lone state championship in Class 3A.

5. Brennan Saxe, WR-DB, Fremd

Saxe was spectacular on both sides of the ball during a 56-35 Mid-Suburban West victory over Barrington in Week 6.

The senior had 12 catches for 261 yards and touchdowns of 30, 30 and 2 yards from quarterback Johnny O’Brien, who set a program record by throwing for 395 yards.

Not to be overlooked, Saxe also intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. He broke up several other passes, including one in the end zone.

4. Aidan McClure, LB, St. Charles North

Just a junior, McClure was a big play machine for the North Stars in a 50-26 win over Crete-Monee in Week 2.

McClure had 13 tackles, including three for loss, recovered two fumbles and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

As if it wasn’t enough to be in on half the team’s six forced turnovers, McClure also blocked a punt.

3. Jacob Bell, QB, Naperville North

Behind Bell, the Huskies in Week 8 rallied from a 15-point deficit with under two minutes to play to beat Homewood-Flossmoor 63-62 in double overtime.

Bell, committed to Ball State, put up video game numbers while completing 27 of 39 passes for 310 yards and 7 touchdowns, tying him for 12th all-time according to the IHSA.org record book. He added 20 rushing yards and two more scores, giving him 9 touchdowns for the game.

According to the IHSA, only 10 other players have scored nine or more touchdowns in a game. Bell is the first since 2021.

2. Aaron Stewart, RB, Warren

Stewart, whose best sport is actually wrestling, could’ve made this list nearly every week based on his remarkable rushing output this season.

But the junior’s best game was during a 35-26 win over Barrington, an upset in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. Stewart had 42 carries for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns to vault him past the 2,000-yard mark for the season.

The effort eclipsed his 363 rushing yards in the season opener.

1. Jameson Purcell, QB, Maine South

The Hawks needed every bit of Purcell’s talents in a 49-42 win over Naperville North in the opening round of the Class 8A playoffs.

The sophomore, who already holds double-digit scholarship offers, completed 39 of 52 passes for 513 yards and 6 touchdowns as Maine South build a 49-28 third-quarter advantage.

In his playoff debut, Purcell threw 10 touchdowns in three games.