Robbie Gould named as new St. Viator football coach

A week after resigning as the head football coach at Rolling Meadows High School, former Bears kicker Robbie Gould was named Tuesday as the new head coach at St. Viator High School.

St. Viator officials made the announcement in a statement, saying Gould will begin his role immediately and already has met with the school’s football players.

“I am both honored and excited to be joining St. Viator High School, an institution with a storied tradition of excellence both on and off the field,” Gould said in a statement. “Creating a family atmosphere within our football program is of utmost importance to me.”

Gould, who was the Bears’ kicker from 2005 through 2015 while becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer, was named the head football coach at Rolling Meadows in February and resigned after one season.

He inherited a Mustangs program that failed to reach the playoffs the previous two seasons after qualifying in 17 of the 18 years before that. After dropping the 2024 opener to Pekin, Rolling Meadows won four straight games and five out of six to reach the postseason.

“I am excited to welcome coach Gould and his family to St. Viator,” the school’s president, Ryan Aiello, said in a statement. “When we began our search, we were looking for a coach who understands our Viatorian mission, who is able to navigate the landscape of high school football, and who possesses the necessary skills to successfully develop our players athletically, academically and emotionally well into the future.”

St. Viator went 6-5 in the fall, finishing second in the CCL/ESCC Purple. The Lions, who have qualified for the playoffs in two straight seasons, beat Richmond-Burton in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs this season before losing in the second round to Wheaton Academy.

“I believe in players supporting one another and striving for collective success,” Gould said in a statement. “Our journey to greatness will begin together.”