Schaumburg police investigate shooting at apartment complex that injured one

Schaumburg police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon that left one person injured.

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 1100 block of East Algonquin Road.

Police officials said the victim and the shooter appear to know one another and that the shooting was an “isolated” event.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police officials urged drivers to avoid the area because of a large investigative presence.