Santas on the run during Arlington Heights event

Two thousand jolly Santas and assorted Christmas characters ran and walked during the 17th annual Arlington Heights Rotary Santa Run Saturday.

The event included a 5K run, a 1K walk and a Reindeer Dash for kids. It started on Campbell Street downtown, wound through the Pioneer Park neighborhood south of there, and the finish line was shy of the intersection of Campbell Street and Highland Avenue.

“This is a tradition to start the holidays in Arlington Heights and the community looks forward to it,” said Ron Gerlach, president of the Arlington Heights Rotary.

He said 2,000 is among the highest number of participants the Rotary has had for the event.

Not everyone was dressed as Santa. There were elves, gingerbread men, reindeer and Christmas trees.

Jonathon Roberts of Arlington Heights, who finished second, was dressed as “Yukon Cornelius,” a character from the classic Christmas special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

His costume included oversize earmuffs and a red hat, and he carried a tiny pickax.

“A lot of the kids got the 'Yukon Cornelius joke,'” Roberts said.

