Marine veteran charged in shooting that killed Wheaton man had disturbing items in home, prosecutors say

Chicago police released this image earlier this week of a man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Alexander Nesteruk in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Nov. 27. Courtesy of Chicago Police Department

ABC7 Chicago is reporting a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a Wheaton man in Lincoln Park last week, Chicago police said.

Police said 35-year-old John Conway of Chicago turned himself in after police put out a community alert showing surveillance images. The suspect went before a judge Friday.

Conway is a Marine veteran and has no criminal background, but prosecutors say disturbing items were found inside his home. Officials said the items included multiple firearms, body armor, night vision goggles and a map of Illinois with college campuses circled.

The shooting happened before 4:30 p.m., Nov. 2, the day before Thanksgiving, near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said the victim was acting erratically, harassing people and hitting cars in the area before he was officials said he shot by Conway, ABC7 reported.

The man later died from his injuries. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Alexander Nesteruk of Wheaton.

Prosecutors said this video of the alleged gunman prompted numerous people to come forward to identify him. Conway lives close to the scene of the shooting.

In court Friday, it was revealed that police were called and removed Nesteruk from the area earlier in the day, but he returned and confronted Conway. In response, prosecutors say Conway pulled a gun from a holster, pointed it at the victim and fired at point blank range, ABC7.

Conway's public defender said in court that his client is a Marine who served overseas and was honorably discharged. According to the attorney, Conway also has a valid FOID card and a conceal-carry license. Nevertheless, the judge ruled that he be held in Cook County jail pending trial.

Friends of Nesteruk left the courthouse without comment.