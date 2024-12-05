advertisement
News

Person of interest in custody in Wheaton man’s killing

Posted December 05, 2024 9:51 am
Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A person of interest was in custody in the fatal shooting of a Wheaton man during an argument in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood late last month, Chicago police confirmed Thursday morning.

Charges have not been announced.

Authorities released photos and videos of the alleged gunman Tuesday, asking for help identifying him. Footage from a surveillance camera shows him dressed in all black.

Alexander Nesteruk, 34, was “exhibiting erratic and dangerous behavior” in the 2400 block of North Clark Street about 4 p.m. Nov. 27, when he instigated an argument with a group of people, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police and Ald. Timmy Knudsen said.

Nesteruk suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

