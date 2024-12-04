Indoor entertainment venue Sky Zone opening in Schaumburg; Arlington Heights site planned

Sky Zone will open its ninth Chicago-area location on Friday in the former Buy Buy Baby space at 580 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Sky Zone

Sky Zone, an expanding chain of indoor entertainment venues, will open its ninth Chicago-area location Friday at the former Buy Buy Baby store in Schaumburg with another expected in Arlington Heights next year.

The more than 32,000-square-foot Schaumburg site at 580 E. Golf Road will feature such brand favorites such as the Air Court, Boulder Balls and Zip Line, as well as new attractions like two iWalls enabling guests to play immersive games and activities.

“We're looking forward to welcoming the Schaumburg community to have fun, stay active and create lasting memories together,” Sky Zone Franchise Group President Mike Revak said in a statement. “Sky Zone Schaumburg represents our ongoing commitment to bringing more play to metro Chicago and across the U.S.”

Kids have fun at one of the areas of an existing Sky Zone location earlier this year. Courtesy of Sky Zone

At the venue, guests will be able to host birthday parties, team events or school functions in party rooms, with their setup, cleanup and hosting all included.

Sky Zone Schaumburg will provide membership options that give kids daily access, parents exclusive savings and families entry to special member-only events.

Founded 20 years ago as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved into a broader source of indoor active entertainment with more than 270 locations, a variety of 60 different attractions, and more than half a million members.

Sky Zone officials are looking for about 30,000 square feet in Arlington Heights for a forthcoming location, according to a company representative. It’s expected to be found and opened within the coming months.