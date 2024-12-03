Gould resigns as Rolling Meadows football coach

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould, pictured in a prep football game earlier this season, has resigned as head football coach at Rolling Meadows High School.

Rolling Meadows High School head football coach Robbie Gould has resigned after one season.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials announced the news Tuesday, a month after the former Bears kicker and the Mustangs wrapped up a 5-5 season with a loss to St. Charles North in the opening round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

“I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made together at Rolling Meadows,” Gould said in a statement released Tuesday by district officials. “Watching these athletes grow not just on the field but as individuals has been an honor. Although it’s time for me to move on, I leave knowing the foundation we’ve strengthened ensures the program is set for continued success.”

Gould, who was the Bears’ kicker from 2005 through 2015 while becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer, was named the ninth head football coach in Rolling Meadows history when he was hired in February.

Gould inherited a program that failed to reach the playoffs the previous two seasons after going 2-7 in 2023 and 4-5 the year before. The Mustangs had qualified in 17 of the 18 previous seasons.

After dropping the opener this season to Pekin, Rolling Meadows won four straight games and five out of six to qualify for the playoffs.

“We are grateful for Coach Gould’s contributions to Rolling Meadows High School over the past year and for his role in fostering the growth and development of our student-athletes,” a statement from district officials read. “As we mutually part ways, we do so with respect and genuine well-wishes for each other’s future endeavors.”

Before joining the Mustangs’ program, Gould was a volunteer assistant at Fremd in 2023. At the news conference in February announcing his hiring by Rolling Meadows, Gould said he applied for the head coaching job because it was close to his home in the Northwest suburbs.

District officials said Tuesday the search for a new head coach will begin immediately, and the position will be posted next week.

“Mustang football has a proud tradition of excellence, and we remain committed to building on that legacy,” the statement from district officials read.