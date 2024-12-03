Things to do Dec. 6-12: Dickens in Dundee, Breakfasts with Santa, Elf Invasion and more

The Dickens in Dundee festival takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, in East and West Dundee. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Starts before Friday

Luminaria Walk-Lit Trail: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 4-6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at Veterans Acres, 431 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake. Stroll along a lit trail through Veteran Acres. On Saturday, there will be campfires, hot cocoa and cookies, Nature Center Candy Cane Forest and carolers and Mrs. Claus. $1; $5 max per family donation appreciated. facebook.com/VeteranAcresPark.

Midwest FurFest: 3-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Furry convention featuring events, panels and performances. Standard membership: $90; single-day admission: $40 Friday or Sunday, $50 Saturday. furfest.org.

Friday, Dec. 6

Geneva Holiday House Tour: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Geneva. Five homes decorated for the holidays by local decorators open their doors to visitors for self-guided tours. Advance tickets are $42, available at genevachamber.com/events/holiday-house-tour.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

International Gem & Jewelry Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; ad 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive North, Schaumburg. Shop directly from wholesalers, manufacturers and designers in a marketplace setting. $6 online, $8 at the door. intergem.com.

“Nutcracker All Jazzed Up”: Noon, 3 and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Presented by the Bartlett Park District and Lisa’s School of Dance, the production includes local dancers performing to Tchaikovsky’s musical score re-orchestrated into a modern, up-tempo, family-friendly experience. Tickets required. bartlettparkdistrict.com.

Holiday in the Hills: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Campton Hills Village Hall, 40W270 LaFox Road, Suite B, Campton Hills. Features a choir singing holiday songs, a visit from Santa and K-9 Koda, candy canes, pastries, hot cocoa, crafts, hayrides and the lighting of the tree. Free. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Naper Settlement hosts Holly Jolly Days through Dec. 20 in Naperville. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13; 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15; and 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Holiday crafts, stories and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $5; free for kids younger than 4. napersettlement.org/hollyjollydays.

Des Plaines Holiday Tree Lighting: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Metropolitan Square, just north of Miner Street, downtown Des Plaines. Live entertainment, a special appearance by Santa, and view the trees decorated by local community groups. This year’s theme is “Holiday Magic.” The mitten tree will be available for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves of all sizes. Nonperishable food donations for the Des Plaines Self Help Closet and Pantry are welcome. Free. desplainesil.gov.

Hawthorn Woods Hometown Holiday: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Santa arrives at 4:10 p.m. Visits with Santa and photo opportunities from 4:30-6 p.m. Lighting of the community tree at 6:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org.

Holiday Housewalk and Market: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society, 28 Madison St., Oak Park. Tour six decorated homes and shop the market for holiday gifts. Proceeds support kids in need. $70-$75 housewalk; free entry to market. oprfiws.org/holiday-housewalk.

Merry & Bright Holiday Open House: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 415 W. North Ave., Bartlett. Holiday open house with complimentary cocoa and cookies, holiday market, Christmas trees and a live Nativity. Free. bartlettiucc.org/merry-bright.

Winnetka Tree Lighting: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Dwyer Park, corner of Elm and Birch streets, Winnetka. wngchamber.com.

Oswego Christmas Walk: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oswego. Featuring performances by local choirs, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and an emergency vehicle light parade. oswegochristmaswalk.com.

Bartlett Holiday Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Ride through downtown Bartlett in a horse-drawn wagon. Plus, cookies, cocoa, a DJ spinning holiday music, fire pits, food trucks, live reindeer and Disney characters. At 5 p.m., Santa arrives with Mrs. Claus and his elves. Visit Santa in the log cabin until 6:30 p.m. Bring a camera. The tree lighting is at 7 p.m. Free. bartlettil.gov.

Hinsdale Christmas Walk: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the downtown Hinsdale business district. The 58th annual event features Santa, the holiday tree lighting ceremony, meet-and-greet with Santa, carousel and trackless train rides, games and vendors selling holiday treats. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/christmas-walk.

Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, through Jan. 2 in Shiloh Park, starting at Port Shiloh Pool parking lot, 1501 Shiloh Blvd., Zion. Drive-through a lighted trail with over 50 displays and 100,000 lights. zionparkdistrict.com.

Round Lake Tree Lighting and Cookie Crawl: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Round Lake Village Hall, 442 N. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake. Santa joins the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the downtown cookie crawl. roundlakeil.gov.

Round Lake Heights Tree Lighting: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Arrowhead Park Shelter, Tomahawk Trail and Pontiac Court, Round Lake Heights. Tree lighting with cookies, hot chocolate and Santa. villageofroundlakeheights.org.

Snow Much Fun!: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Outdoor games; selfies in Santa’s sleigh and the giant snow globe; community-decorated Christmas trees; mule-drawn wagon ride; inflatable slide (fee); s’mores; food truck; and Santa visits inside the Gregg House. Free Spirit Dog Sledding Team demonstrates speed and endurance skills. Free. hollydaysfestival.com.

Community Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Zabrocki Plaza, 17375 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Village officials will light the 35-foot community holiday tree. Arrive early for a sing-along to holiday music at 5:30 p.m. Free. tinleypark.org.

Dickens in Dundee: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in East and West Dundee. In West Dundee: tree lighting ceremony, gingerbread house making, Festival of Trees, Santa’s Petting Zoo and Dundee Lions’ Christmas tree sales in Grafelman Park. In East Dundee near the Depot, 319 N. River St.: tree lighting ceremony and Santa arrives at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Activities include Living Windows from 6-8 p.m., visits with Santa from 6-9 p.m. with free hot chocolate and cookies, “Those Funny Little People” Toy Making Elves, Frozen Robins Caroling Quartet, character appearances, free horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The Riverside Parade of Lights steps off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on South Lincoln Avenue in West Dundee, then heads north to cross the Main Street Bridge in Carpentersville, then south on Washington/Water Street to East Dundee, ending at Railroad Street around 7 p.m. The parade marshal is Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz on “Chicago Fire.” dickensindundee.org or eastdundee.net.

Hanover Park Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road, Hanover Park. An evening of carols, reindeer, mini train rides, hot cocoa and cookies, compliments of the Lions Club, games, s’mores, face painting and photos with Santa. Free. hpil.org/1181/2024-Event-Schedule.

Lincolnshire Lights: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Village Green Center, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Tree lighting celebration. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Pizza with Santa: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Pizza, a holiday craft and photo ops with Santa. $20-$25; max of two nonpaying adults per child. Register: wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Carol Stream Holiday Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Seasonal music, beverages and snacks, pick up a free holiday craft, and take a free digital photo with Santa, who will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Fox River Grove Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the village hall parking lot, 305 Illinois St., Fox River Grove. facebook.com/frgliving.

Geneva Christmas Walk: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Geneva. Santa and Santa Lucia arrive between 6-6:30 p.m. Tree lighting on the historic Kane County Courthouse lawn. First candy cane of the season, Santa Claus and Santa Lucia visits, strolling carolers, a live Nativity, roasted chestnuts and holiday window displays. Free. genevachamber.com/events/christmas-walk.

Gilberts Visits with Santa: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Gilberts Village Hall, 87 Galligan Road, Gilberts. villageofgilberts.com.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Alongs: 6 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, at Millennium Park, Wrigley Square, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Each week features a Chicago-area choral group leading guests in song. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park13.html.

Santa Visits Lollipop Lane: 6-8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13, and 2-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, at Chamber Park Community Center, 131 N. Wolf Road, Wheeling. Santa and Mrs. Claus will pose for free photos with families. Decorated trees and vintage toys line the lane. Cookies and commemorative ornaments for sale. Free. wheelinghistoricalsociety.com.

Warrenville Holly Days: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Tracy Place and Warren Avenue, Warrenville. Santa Arrival Parade with lighting of the city holiday tree; visits with Santa; entertainment by local school groups; free horse-drawn carriage rides; and hot cocoa and cookies. The new Merry Market features Warrenville crafters, bakers and more at city hall. warrenvilleparks.org/event/holly-days/.

Carols & Cookies: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Live music, cookie decorating and meet Olaf. Registration is required. $15-$19. nbparks.org.

Streamwood’s 40th annual Luminaria: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the village hall, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Luminaria line the village hall, the police station and Veterans Memorial. Free. streamwood.org.

Barrington Dance Ensemble’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Barrington High School, 616 Main St., Barrington. Guest artists from national and Chicago regional dance companies perform the lead soloist roles. Joining them will be more than 100 local performers. $25-$38. (847) 382-6333 or barringtondance.org.

“A Christmas Carol, A Live Radio Play”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. Tickets: $15 or $20 at the door. GenevaParks.org/Playhouse.

Elgin Sing-Along Messiah: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at ECC’s Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Annual community sing-along of selections from Handel’s “Messiah” showcasing Elgin-area musicians and vocalists from Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, Midwest Opera Theatre and Elgin Master Chorale. Proceeds benefit PADS of Elgin. No experience is necessary; chorus scores available at the door. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. eccartscenter.org.

Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6-27; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-21; 1 and 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8-22; 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $36-$187. joffrey.org.

Palatine Concert Band Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. The Palatine Concert Band, under the direction of Frederick Lowe, presents traditional and holiday tunes. $10 adults; $8 seniors and students; $3 kids 12 and younger. cuttinghall.org.

The Village Singers’ Holiday Serenade Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1050 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. $15, free for kids younger than 12. peacelutheranlz.com.

Candlelight Carols: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The St. Charles Singers, led by artistic director Jeffrey Hunt, present the 40th anniversary edition of the Candlelight Carols concerts. Joining the mixed-voice chamber choir will be the 10-member Metropolis String Ensemble. $40-$45; $12 for students. stcharlessingers.com.

Classical Blast — Dark Side of the Yule: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. Second Ave., St. Charles. The show melds traditional Christmas and rock music with music by bands like Metallica, Evanescence, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Joni Mitchell and others. $40. moonlighttheatre.com.

Concert Choir and SPECTRA Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Performing Arts Center at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Concert Choir and SPECTRA bring together students and community members to share their voices in song. Free for current Harper College students; $10-$15 for all others. events.harpercollege.edu.

Harmonies for the Holidays — Cantus Vocal Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. The low-voice ensemble performs holiday classics and unique seasonal pieces. $40. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

“It's a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13; 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8; and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Albright Theatre Company’s production of the holiday classic as a live 1940s radio broadcast. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Salt Creek Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Salt Creek Ballet’s production features a whimsical tale of young Clara and her magical journey. $28-$54. northshorecenter.org.

Third Coast Brass “A Very Brassy Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. The 10-piece ensemble performs traditional Christmas songs, selections from holiday film scores and brass ensemble classics. $25-$30. woodstockoperahouse.com.

“The Ultimate Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 6-22, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. John Westby’s modern adaptation of the classic “Christmas Carol” puts Charles Dickens on stage with an ensemble cast of mismatched locals to enact a Christmas story written by his friend, Ebenezer Scrooge, Esq. Mayhem and misanthropy ensue as Dickens assumes the role of Bob Cratchit, the Ghosts play hooky, and Tiny Tim won't stop rapping in church. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Wheaton College Christmas Festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wheaton College’s Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton. The Conservatory of Music’s annual concert. Tickets at wheaton.edu/calendar-of-events.

WT Productions “Seasonal Lights”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 6-15, at GreenMan Theatre, 232 S. York St., Elmhurst. In partnership with GreenMan Theatre Troupe, this new collection of six short plays looks at Christmas and the winter holiday season from different perspectives. For ages 13 and older. $25. wtproductions2.weebly.com.

Electric Illumination: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 (Country Music Mashups) and Dec. 13-14 (Diva Anthems), at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A special late-night experience when ages 18 and older can enjoy a curated playlist of music synchronized to the light displays. A DJ will be stationed in Arbor Court. Hot chocolate, snacks, alcoholic beverages and s’more kits can be purchased in concession tents and enjoyed by the bonfires. Tickets start at $30 at mortonarb.org.

Winterland at Gallagher Way: Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 22, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences, neighborhood events, holiday rides, visits with Santa and live music. Free. gallagherway.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Wheaton Lions Charities Reindeer Run: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Wheaton. Festive 5K race, hosted by the Wheaton Lions Club in conjunction with the Wheaton Park District, starts and ends at the DuPage County Historical Museum. Wear holiday-themed costumes. All runners get a long-sleeve technical T-shirt and antlers. $40 through Dec. 7. Virtual race option for $35; virtual race must be completed Dec. 7-16. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/reindeerrun.

Candy Cane Lane: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Holiday crafts and activities, pictures with Santa, festive snacks and story time with Mrs. Claus for kids 3-9. $32-$42. Register in advance at dgparks.org.

Lambs Farm will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, in Libertyville. Daily Herald file photo

Lambs Farm Breakfast with Santa: 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Dine on brunch at the Magnolia Café & Bakery and visit Santa’s workshop to pick out a gift, get a festive temporary tattoo, make a sand art creation and take home a goody bag. $18.95, $7.95 for kids younger than 2. For reservations, call (847) 362-5050. lambsfarm.org.

Santa’s Workshop: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Santa visits and photo ops, cookie decorating and hot cocoa. Registration required. rmparks.org.

A Very Merry Huntley: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Running of the Elves 5K, Kriss Kringle Market, kids’ games and crafts, trackless train rides, and voting for your favorite decorated tree. Community dinner at the Legion Hall. At 5 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on a fire truck to light the square before the holiday fireworks show and visits with Santa in the gazebo. huntley.il.us.

Chilly Chili 5K/2K: 10 a.m. start Saturday, Dec. 7, at Schaumburg Golf Club, 401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Race followed by a chili lunch. $20-$55. parkfun.com/event/chilly-chili-5k-2k.

Dickens of a Holiday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, in downtown Libertyville. Photos with Santa in Cook Park, Children’s Holiday Shoppe at Petranek’s Pharmacy and Victorian Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libertyville Civic Center. Free; donations of nonperishable food items appreciated. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Holiday Carnival: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at Skokie School, 520 Glendale Ave., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka Park District. villageofwinnetka.org.

Holiday Faire: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview. Homemade Greek cuisine, pastries, boutique shopping, holiday raffle, gingerbread house decorating and a visit with Santa. Pick up a drive-through dinner from 5-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. ssppglenview.org.

Holiday Happenings: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wilmette Theatre, 1122 Central Ave., Wilmette. Family-friendly activities, performances, shopping, dining and holiday festivities, with the grand finale tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in front of the village hall. Free. wilmette.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=959.

Santa’s Craft Corner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Admission includes crafts, refreshments and a visit with Santa. Bring your camera. Held in the Kiebler Room on the second floor of the large barn, accessible by stairs. No advanced registration required. $20 per household at the door (cash or credit cards accepted). wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Winterfest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. HeParks’ Star Dance Academy performers, games, crafts, inflatables, dog sled demo, sleigh ride and community vendors. Free. heparks.org/event/winterfest.

Family Holiday Movies: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Screening of “The Polar Express.” Free. glenellynchamber.com/holiday.

Holiday Tea at the Museum: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum’s Banta House, 510 Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Holiday high tea featuring sandwiches, sweets, tea and punch. $22-$27. Register: ahpd.org/arlington-heights-historical-museum.

Corks & Canines: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Durty Nellie’s, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Bring your dogs to A Closer Bond’s third annual event featuring wine tastings, pictures with Santa, raffles, and a dog training and tricks showcase. Free; donations benefit K9’s for Veterans. RSVP at (847) 358-7312, ext. 1.

Des Plaines Winter Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Indoor artisan market featuring local makers. Free. desplainesil.gov.

Holiday Open House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Visit with Santa, cookies and refreshments and take photos in front of the Christmas tree. Free; registration required. barringtonswhitehouse.com/event/holiday-open-house-2.

Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Decorate gingerbread, visit with Santa, take photos with a Zoo Animal Ambassador and dine on brunch. Proceeds support the zoo. Adults $250; kids $150. brookfieldzoo.org//hollyjollygingerbreadparty.

Itasca Pictures With Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18, at the Usher Park gazebo, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca. Take photos with Santa and pick up a holiday token. Donate a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots or nonperishable food donation for Itasca Food Pantry. itascaparkdistrict.com.

M3 Dance’s “The Nutcracker”: Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Hemmens Exhibition Hall, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. A fresh take on this classic tale featuring artists from ballet and contemporary companies. $30-$40; $5 off for those 62 and older or 9 and younger. elginil.gov.

World Oddities Expo: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. A traveling oddities festival with artists, vendors, performers, educators and guest speakers. Tickets start at $20. woetothee.com.

Holly Jolly Holiday: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wauconda Park District Community Center, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Pictures with Santa, local vendor market, trolley rides, crafts, entertainment, food and more. Indoor activities from 1-4 p.m. Outdoor holiday carolers by the decorated tree at 4:45 p.m. Outdoor tree lighting with Santa and Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Mid Century Christmas: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Leslie Goddard discusses Christmas in America from the 1940s-1960s. Piano music by Ellie Lee at 1 p.m.; presentation at 2 p.m. $10. Register: elginhistory.org.

Santa’s Workshop at Wilder Mansion: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Park District offers a special shop just for kids where they can purchase inexpensive holiday gifts. Free. epd.org/news/santas-workshop-wilder-mansion.

Sugar Plum Tea Party: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Belvedere Event Hall, 1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village. Sweet treats, craft making, Nutcracker story time, photo opportunities with ballerinas and a performance by MJL Ballet. $38. ticketpeak.co/mjlballet/events.

Barrington’s Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the BMO lot and on Cook Street, downtown Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Celebrate Highwood hosts the annual Elf Invasion Pub Crawl starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, for ages 21 and older. Courtesy of Ripple Public Relations

Highwood Elf Invasion Pub Crawl: 2 p.m. to bar close Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Highwood. Dress like an elf and join a troupe of elves as they visit bars for live music, food and drink specials and raffle prizes. $30. celebratehighwood.org.

It’s a Wonderful Life in Lake Bluff: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Lake Bluff. Festive family event. Free. lflbchamber.com.

Roselle Winterfest: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Petal Porch and Petal Plaza on Prospect Street in Roselle. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. at the library with music and treats. Live performances, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. Holiday tree lighting with Santa at 5 p.m. Free. roselle.il.us/425/Roselle-Winterfest.

Santa’s Cottage: 2-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, at Santa’s Cottage, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Silvertones Present Christmas on Stage and Screen: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Community Center’s Memorial Room Auditorium, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Wheaton Park District’s Silvertones hosts a festive performance featuring holiday classics from films and musicals. Tickets available online at bit.ly/3BCtX4z, at the Community Center front desk, or at Mary Lubko Center, 208 W. Union Ave. facebook.com/wheatonparkdistrict.

Wood Dale Tree Lighting: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wood Dale City Hall, 404 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Visits with Santa, seasonal treats, holiday crafts, ice-carving demonstrations, face painting and ending with the tree lighting and fireworks. wooddale.com.

Lights of Lisle: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Lisle. Mr. and Mrs. Claus greet visitors to the Museums at Lisle Station Park. Holiday crafts, hot chocolate, the annual Merry on Main downtown business event, and the annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the village hall. Santa Parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. from Main and School streets. Santa will lead the parade from Spencer and School streets, head west to Main Street, south on Main, then east on Burlington Avenue to the village hall parking lot at Burlington and Center Avenue. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Algonquin Merry Market on Main: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on Main Street in Old Town Algonquin. Shop from over 25 artisan vendors. algonquin.org/recreation.

Candlelight at Durant House: 3-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at Durant House Museum and Sholes School in LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Enjoy the holidays in 19th-century Illinois. Stop by the bonfire before going to the Sholes School Museum. $5 or $1 for ages 5 and older. Timed entries: ppfv.org/candlelight.

Fox Valley Brass Band’s “Peace, Light and Joy!”: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St., Aurora. Carols and holiday favorites. $12-$15. foxvalleybrassband.org.

Jingle Bell Jubilee: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Victorian Cottage Historic House Museum, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Explore Gingerbread Way, a holiday market featuring glow items, candles, warm drinks, cotton candy and more. Plus, face painting, hair tinsel and kids’ crafts at the Carriage House. Take a tour of the Victorian Cottage where costumed interpreters share the joys of Christmas past. Free tickets available at 3 p.m. at the Carriage House, with tours starting at 5:45 p.m. lombardhistory.org.

Mundelein Winterfest: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Courtland Commons, 444 E. Courtland St., Mundelein. Music from school choirs and local musicians, Kiddy Train rides, ice sculpting, Disney princesses, storytime, letters to Santa, a Kriss Kringle Market, games, crafts, food vendors, hot chocolate, treats, the Mayor’s Seasonal Message, the Mundelein Queens, lighting of the Village Holiday Tree, fireworks and more. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Once Upon a Christmas: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle. Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the train depot, holiday craft in the Beau Bien Tavern, a holiday workshop in the blacksmith shop, hot chocolate, warm apple cider and more. Hosted by the Lisle Heritage Society and the Lisle Park District. museumsatlislestation.org.

Algonquin Miracle on Main: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on Main Street plaza in Algonquin. Live holiday performances, ice-sculpting displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, trackless train rides, Old Town holiday displays, kids’ activities, hot chocolate and the arrival of Santa. Tree lighting at the historic village hall plaza. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

CLC Choral Ensembles Holiday Concert: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Mainstage Theatre at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Holiday concert will showcase The Gospel Choir led by Matthew Hunter and the Choir of Lake County, CLC Singers and Chamber Choir led by Mitch Lewis. $5-$6. clcillinois.edu.

Elburn Christmas Stroll: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Elburn. Elburn Chamber’s 30th annual event with holiday photos, Kriss Kringle Market at Obscurity Brewing, crafts, live reindeer, balloon artist, treats and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the fire truck for the tree lighting at 4 p.m. Madrigals will perform at 5:30 p.m. elburn.com/christmas-stroll/.

GO Waukegan Winter Wonder Walk: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Jack Benny Plaza, 140 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Hosted by the Waukegan Park District to encourage the community to walk at least 30 minutes every day. Free. waukeganparks.org/programs/go-waukegan.

Holiday in the Hollow: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Sabatino Park, 1 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Music by Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, Circle-of-Cheer Christmas trees, Santa visits, and lighting of the trees and flagpole. Free. sleepyhollowil.org.

Joyful Traditions: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Ruggard Gazebo, 10 W. Park Blvd., Villa Park. View the community’s decorated Christmas trees along the Prairie Path, take a picture with Santa and other costumed characters, pony rides, petting zoo, food trucks, and trolley rides to the library and historical society. villaparkchamber.org.

Mount Prospect Community Band Holiday Concert: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Community Band presents “A Magical Christmas.” Free. mppd.org/event/mt-prospect-community-band-holiday-concert.

St. Nick’s Holiday Mart: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park. Vendors will be selling a variety of merchandise. vppl.info.

Victorian Candlelight Program: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Stacy’s Tavern Museum, Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Craft Victorian-themed ornaments and enjoying holiday snacks and hot chocolate and tour the tavern by candlelight. Free. gehs.org.

Wayne Tree Lighting: 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Historic Depot building, off Army Trail Road, Wayne. The Citizen of the Year will light up the holiday tree. Hot chocolate and cookies, commemorative ornaments, kids’ crafts, self-tour of the historic depot, carol singing and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Take a photo with Santa. The tree will be illuminated throughout January. Free. villageofwayne.org.

West Chicago Frosty Fest: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown West Chicago. The tree-lighting ceremony will be followed by activities for all ages. Free. westchicago.org/frosty-fest.

Island Lake Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Spaghetti dinner with Santa and lighting of the village tree. villageofislandlake.com.

Making Spirits Bright: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Holiday light displays, visits from Santa and more. northaurora.org.

“A Night of Christmas Music”: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 1565 Larkin Ave., Elgin. Featuring tenors Jeorge Holmes, Franco Martorana and Simon Lee; soprano Rise Jones; violinist Daniela Folker; and accompanist Murna Hansemann. A reception will follow. Donations welcome. (847) 742-6431.

Lilacia Park Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a free trolley running from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Lombard Fire Department will be at the park district’s office, 227 W. Parkside Ave., collecting toys for a toy drive benefiting Teen Parent Connection and Toy Express. lombardparks.com/jubilee/.

Winter Cheers for a Brighter Future: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Light Lounge, 77 S. Riverside Drive, Elgin. Stairway to Prosperity fundraiser with winter cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. $35, includes a raffle ticket. Cash bar available. Tickets: stairwaytoprosperity.org.

A Bing Crosby Christmas with Jared Bradshaw: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at ECC’s Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Broadway baritone Jared Bradshaw celebrates crooner Bing Crosby. $42. eccartscenter.org/events/centerstage/.

Chicago Master Singers Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Favorites by Charles Ives, Elizabeth Poston, John Rutter and others, along with new music by Eleanor Daley, Rosephanye Powell, Kevin Siegfried and more. $18-$50. chicagomastersingers.org.

Naperville Chorus “Swingin’ Into Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 Chicago Ave., Naperville. Featuring Pete Ellman Big Band, plus “Gloria” by John Rutter. $25-$30. northcentralcollege.edu/show/swingin-into-christmas.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Vernon Hills Lions Club Annual Holiday Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at Hawthorn School for Young Learners, 637 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Breakfast, activities and a special guest. Proceeds support community organizations. $10; free for kids younger than 6. Email cervantesg@hawthorn73.org.

“The Peanut Cracker”: 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Lake Forest Academy, 1500 W. Kennedy Road, Lake Forest. Members of the Time to Dance Ensemble Dancers team up with North Shore School of Dance students for a show featuring more than 70 dancers from ages 3-80. $18. northshoredance.com.

Community Holiday Tea: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Barrington’s White House, 145. W. Main St., Barrington. Hot tea, scones, finger sandwiches, champagne, wine and more. For women 21 and older. $85. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Family Gingerbread House Decorating: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Birchwood Recreation Center, 435 W. Illinois Ave., Palatine. Create a festive gingerbread house. Fee includes one gingerbread house, frosting and candy treats. $30-$38. Register at palatineparks.org.

Merry Cary Holiday Parade & Fest: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, along Main Street and Jandus Road, Cary. 23rd annual parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Main Street. Visit Santa and The Grinch, plus pony rides, sleigh rides, carolers, activities, music and more. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Christmas at the Farm: 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8 and 15, at Kendall County Historical Society, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. Crafts and goodies for the kids, a storyteller, chestnut roasting, cookie icing and Santa Claus. lyonfarmkchs.org.

Holiday Hoopla: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Holiday games, crafts and photos with Santa. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Alma Dance Theater’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Features international ballet stars and actors, Alma Dance School’s students, guest stars and kids from the school’s special needs program. $54-$57. bataviafineartscentre.org/events.

“A Classic Hollywood Christmas”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York St., Elmhurst. Film historian Annette Bochenek presents the history of holiday classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood. $5. Register: elmhursthistory.org.

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's Hanson String Quartet will perform Sunday, Dec. 8, at the St. Charles Public Library. Courtesy of EYSO

EYSO Hanson String Quartet: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the St. Charles Public Library Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles. Sunday Concert Series features the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra’s quartet. Free. scpld.org.

Illinois Brass Band “Holiday Classics”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cossitt Ave., LaGrange. Traditional carols, holiday fanfares, holiday classics and jazzy updates of Christmas favorites. $15; $5 for kids 18 and younger; $35 per family of two adults and up to four kids. illinoisbrassband.org.

Mini-One-of-a-Kind Market: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at All Together Now, 2119 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago. Holiday market featuring local vendors and handcrafted gifts, including sculptural works, ceramics, florals, cocktails, clothing and more. Free entry. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

“Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet”: 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Features an international all-star cast that blends world-class ballet with puppets, lavish costumes and acrobatics. Tickets start at $31. rosemont.com/theatre/event/nutcracker-magical-christmas-ballet.

Beyond Glee Presents Beyond Christmas: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Community Center’s Memorial Room Auditorium, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. The choir’s annual holiday concert features contemporary holiday hits and Christmas classics. $8. Tickets: bit.ly/3BCtX4z.

Candlelight at the Museum: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Garfield Farm Museum, on Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Interpreters wearing period clothing will share what life was like for people during the height of the horse-and-wagon era. $5; $4 for kids younger than 13. garfieldfarm.org.

Harper College Festival Chorus Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Harper College Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The Harper College Festival Chorus, with a professional 31-piece orchestra directed by Greg Tipps, performs its annual Christmas Concert. $20; $15 for seniors and students; free for kids younger than 12. harpercollege.edu/arts.

The Ides of March Christmas Show: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Annual Christmas show with Grammy winner Jim Peterik and the seven-piece band, featuring two concerts in one. First, a Christmas celebration featuring each individual member of the Ides performing classic and original Christmas songs in their own way. The second set features hits of the Ides/Survivor/.38 Special. Special guest Toby Hitchcock, lead vocalist for Jim Peterik’s Pride of Lions, joins the Ides this year. $39-$69. arcadalive.com.

CLC Wind Ensemble Holiday Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Mainstage Theatre at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Traditional melodic concert featuring holiday favorites directed by Michael Flack. $7-$8. clcillinois.edu.

Family Holiday Stroll: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in downtown Naperville. Stroll through the Naper Lights holiday display. Santa will greet kids in Jaycees Park by the Great Tree. Plus, holographic light-viewing glasses, a balloon twister and glitter tattoo artist. Free. facebook.com/WaterStreetNaperville.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 5-7 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8-22, and 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 13-21, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Holiday displays light up Lilacia Park with animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. Visit with Santa Claus and other holiday characters, plus free hot cocoa and cookies. Dec. 8 and 20-21: magical Elf Hunt. Dec. 13: caroling and s’mores around the fire. Dec. 22: Polar Express Night — kids get a bell when they visit Santa. lombardparks.com/holiday-lights/.

“Merry Christmas Darling, Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter”: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main St., Huntley. Heidi Kettenring performs the songs and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. Free; donations welcome. bit.ly/SOTPARTIST.

Joseph A. Favero Memorial “Do It Yourself” Messiah: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Waukegan High School, Trapp Auditorium, 2325 Brookside Ave., Waukegan. Presented by the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra and Concert Chorus. $20. waukeganparks.org/wsocc.

Monday, Dec. 9

103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream and Wonho. $25-$250; parking is $25. rosemont.com/allstate/event/103-5-kiss-fms-jingle-ball.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Flute Choir Christmas Mini-Concert: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Armerding Center for Music and the Arts lobby, 520 Kenilworth, Wheaton. Hosted by Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. Free. wheaton.edu.

“Winter Wonderland”: 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Batavia High’s holiday concert featuring the band, choir and orchestra and small music ensembles. $10. bataviafineartscentre.org/events/.

ECC Jazz Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at ECC Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Directed by Shawn Maxwell. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Ugly Sweater Dine-Around: Tuesday, Dec. 10, at participating Glen Ellyn restaurants. Sport festive attire while taking advantage of discounted eats and drinks. downtownglenellyn.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Get Lit — Haunted Holidays: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Share your creepiest holiday tales, recite dark poetry, or perform a chilling song at the Holiday Horrors Open Mic. Proceeds benefit the AWM’s Write In Youth Education Program. For ages 21 and older. $18-$25. facebook.com/events/1552979572267774.

Gingerbread House Decorating: 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Decorate a preassembled gingerbread house. Registration and fee required. rmparks.org.

Gingerbread Drink & Decorate: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Fox Valley Winery, 5600 Route 34, Oswego. For ages 21 and older, an evening of creative gingerbread house decorating. Each registration includes a holiday spirit. $29-$39; includes a gingerbread house and decorations. Register: oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

CLC Concert Band Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Mainstage Theatre at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Directed by Mike Madonia, the Concert Band will perform holiday music. $7-$8. clcillinois.edu.

ECC Concert Band Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at ECC Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Directed by Greg Matushek. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Holiday Spirits: A Collection of Victorian Yuletide Ghost Stories: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Richard H. Driehaus Museum, 50 E. Erie St., Chicago. Adapted by Ensemble member Maria Burnham, the event is a multistory, site-specific adaptation of classic Victorian ghost stories. $20; students $10. driehausmuseum.org.

Naughty or Nice: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Drive, Chicago. See Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibits, sip seasonal drinks and snap selfies with Santa Claus and Krampus. $35; $20 for Griffin MSI members, includes free parking. Must be 21 years or older and show a valid ID. msichicago.org/explore/whats-here/events/naughty-or-nice.

Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey’s “Celebrate Christmas Tour 2024”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$65. geneseetheatre.com.

Pentatonix’s “Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $25-$250. rosemont.com/allstate.

Victorian Christmas Traditions: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn how Victorians in Britain and the U.S. invented winter holiday traditions in this “Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian” program for ages 18 and older. $10. napersettlement.org.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Featuring Jonathan Butler and special guests Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Rebecca Jade. Features Christmas classics, a Hanukkah medley and hits from each artist. $39.50-$129.50. auditoriumtheatre.org/events/.

ECC Steel Bands: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the ECC Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Under the direction of Scott McConnell, the band performs calypso, reggae, rock and more. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Ongoing

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 12 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of holiday flowers. epd.org.

Christmas Around the World & Holidays of Lights: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the first weekend in January at The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays representing holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. For tickets, see msichicago.org.

Dickens Holiday Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at Kringle’s Christmas Village, 510 Orchard St., Antioch. Public art exhibit featuring lifelike figures representing scenes from the Dickens era. This year’s display will be indoors for easy viewing in case of weather, plus a few scenes outdoors on the sidewalks. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Poinsettia Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 15 at the Cantigny Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Annual holiday sale featuring 17 varieties and three different sizes of poinsettias. cantigny.org.

Aurora Christkindlmarket: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors selling a variety of wares. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Feb. 2 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Monday through Thursday; $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. chicago.gov.

Happy Holiday Railway: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 at Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Aboard the train you’ll meet Santa, see the light and music show, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Trips at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled trip. $25. Tickets: irm.org/event/happy-holiday-railway.

Santa at Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 2 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Visit with Santa. “Santa Cares” sensory-friendly Santa experience from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 22, and Thursday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Features over 2 million twinkling LED lights, themed lighting areas, Santa visits through Dec. 22, Holiday Market, treats and sips and seasonal attractions. Zoo admission and parking fees apply. Advance tickets are required. brookfieldzoo.org//HolidayMagic.

Christmas Musical Light Show: 4-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 25 at the Bandshell on Skidmore, Antioch. Stay in your car and watch the lights on the band shell synchronized to holiday music playing on your car radio. The 20-minute shows run continuously. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Naper Lights: 4-10 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Jan. 1, in downtown Naperville. Display of holiday lights and music along Water Street, Foyo Plaza, Jaycees Park and the Riverwalk. Free. naperlights.com.

Illumination Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. select days through Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See 17 displays of lights set to music highlighting the beauty of trees in winter along a 1-mile, ADA-accessible, paved path. Roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy a hot seasonal beverage from the concession tents along the trail. The exhibition is closed select Mondays and Tuesdays and on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. select dates through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take a nighttime stroll through illuminated displays. $32 for members, $34 for nonmembers for adults; $17/$19 for kids 3-12 in advance; $37/$39 for adults, $22/$24 for kids the day of. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

ZooLights: Time slots start at 4:30 p.m. select dates through Jan. 5 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. ZooLights will feature more than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences. $7-$10; free on select Mondays. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

Christmas at Cantigny: 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 31; and Dec. 18, 22-23 and 30-31, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Stroll through a half-mile, fully ADA- and stroller-accessible path featuring music-orchestrated light shows, festive decorations, huge flower sculptures and a 28-foot Christmas tree. This year, the light show expands into upper and lower display gardens. Take a tour of the renovated McCormick House. Weekdays: $8-$12 in advance or $10-$15 at the door; weekends: $15-$20 or $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

Santa House: 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, in the Brink Street Market, Crystal Lake. Visit with Santa Claus. downtowncl.org/events.

Santa’s Naperville Workshop: 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. $10-$15. No on-site registration or walk-ups available. Register in advance at napervilleparks.org/santasworkshop.

Se Schaumburg Dance Ensemble’s production of “The Nutcracker” Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 15 at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Prairie Center for the Arts

“The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 15, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Schaumburg Dance Ensemble performs Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet. $30-$48. prairiecenter.org.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, at Lifeline Theater, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. Tom Mula’s production is staged as a one-man show through the eyes of the shackled Jacob Marley. $25-$45. lifelinetheatre.com.

“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 15, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Playhouse 111, 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton. Wheaton Drama’s production of the musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel. $23-$26. wheatondrama.org/project/matilda-the-musical.

“The Wickhams, Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 15, at Playhouse Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is a holiday tale about the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”: 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, with select 1 p.m. shows Thursdays through Dec. 29 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The story of showbiz buddies and military comrades Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Ticket prices start at $63. marriotttheatre.com.

The Beatrix Holiday Party: 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 29 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, Chicago. Three storytellers narrate interactive performances of “The Tale of Tom Kitten,” “The Tailor of Gloucester,” “The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” ﻿After the show, families gather in CCT’s lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, enjoy Beatrix Potter-inspired crafts and holiday treats courtesy of Eli’s Cheesecake. Recommended for ages 8 and younger. $45.25. chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Christmas at Cantigny, A Very Taylor Christmas: 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 29, except Dec. 22, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Experience a special light show to songs from Taylor Swift’s eras. $15-$25, $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

“A Very Sketchy Christmas”: 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Join The Well This is Awkward Players for an evening of irreverent sketch comedy. $15-$20. steelbeamtheatre.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates through Friday, Dec. 20, at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $30-$85. goodmantheatre.org.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates through Dec. 23 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Appropriate for ages 5 and older; kids 3 and younger will not be permitted. $20-$45. metropolisarts.com/event/christmas-carol-2024.

“A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play”: Through Dec. 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Return to WBFR Studios on Christmas Eve in 1946. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey to find the true spirit of the holiday season, complete with live sound effects, radio jingles and more. Recommended for ages 8 and older. $48 adults, $34 students. oillamptheater.org.

Highwood Holiday Light Village: Daily through Thursday, Jan. 2, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Free. chamberhp.com.

Ice Skating at Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park: Various hours and dates through Jan. 26 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Skating is free. Bring skates or rent them on-site for $8. A schedule of ice-skating hours is at parkwaybankpark.com.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, in downtown Long Grove. Holiday walk, horse-drawn carriage rides on weekends, Santa in the village, caroling around town and more. longgrove.org/festival/holiday-season.

Santa’s Rock N Lights: Times vary by day through Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Kane County Cougars Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$36.99. santasrocknlights.com/geneva.