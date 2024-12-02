Wheaton resident dead after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Chicago

A 34-year-old Wheaton man is dead after being shot Thanksgiving Day near the intersection of Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue in Chicago.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office is reporting Alexander Nesteruk died Monday afternoon at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Nesteruk was transported there following the shooting just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago police said Nesteruk was shot after an altercation with several individuals on the 2400 block of North Clark Street. One of the individuals opened fire, striking Nesteruk in the chest.

The offender fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody, police said.