advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

‘Every year since I’ve been little’: Black Friday jaunts to Woodfield Mall are a tradition

Posted November 29, 2024 12:32 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

There are malls closer to home for Jennifer Wingelnik.

But the Brookfield resident says Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is the place to be for Black Friday.

Why? “Because we’ve all come here every year since I’ve been little,” the 43-year-old said as she ate around 9:30 a.m. in the mall’s food court.

  Clad in matching pajamas, three generations take a break from their Black Friday shopping at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Pictured from left are Joellyn Schefke, her sister Jennifer Wingelnik, their mom Pam Schefke and Jennifer’s daughter Sophie, 10. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

“It’s the biggest,” said her 10-year-old daughter, Sophie.

They and Wingelnik’s mother, Pam Schefke of Berwyn, and sister, Joellen Schefke of Berwyn, were clad in matching Christmas-themed pajamas.

They stood in line for the doors at the JCPenney store to open at 5 a.m. — an hour before the mall itself opened.

“We usually fill the car,” Pam Schefke said. After leaving the mall, they hit stores on Golf Road as they head home.

  Crowds of people make their way through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg searching for Black Friday deals. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

The mall was busy by mid-morning, with lines outside a few stores. A worker dressed as a Christmas elf used a hand-click counter to keep tabs on capacity at the Lego toy store.

Greg Mills of Elgin arrived at 6 a.m. with his wife, Courtney, and daughter, Emily. It was Emily’s “yes day” — where she was given a budget of $200 and allowed to buy whatever she wanted, within reason. Emily said she had also saved money from a previous “yes day.”

  Greg Mills of Elgin meets up with his wife Courtney and daughter Emily after sitting and watching the shopping bags they accumulated on Black Friday at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Mills was parked on a bench, watching bags, while Courtney and Emily were in a boutique, “because I’m getting old enough to know it’s time to sit down when it is time to sit down,” the 45-year-old said.

One reason might be that, according to a survey commissioned by the National Retail Federation, about 58% of people surveyed had already started their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving Day.

Of those who were planning to shop in-person or online from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, 57% said they would do it for bargains and 28% because it was a traditional activity.

  Gene Walters of Schaumburg said he’d already made several trips back to his car by 9:30 a.m. to carry Black Friday purchases at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Gene Walters was shopping for both reasons.

Clad in a Santa Claus hat and a Grinch-themed short-sleeved shirt, the 52-year-old Schaumburg resident got up at 3:30 a.m. to drive his 15-year-old daughter and three of her friends to the mall.

Walters has been taking his daughter to the mall for Black Friday since she was a tot in a stroller.

On Friday, he met with one of his friends for a while and did some shopping.

But not with his daughter, as it turns out.

“I haven’t seen them since Starbucks,” he said, laughing.

  Parking lots at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg were packed for Black Friday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company