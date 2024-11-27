Longtime mayors in Streamwood, Hanover Park facing challenges while Bartlett’s next steps up

Asad Khan, left, is challenging longtime Streamwood Village President Billie Roth in next year’s election.

The longtime mayors of Streamwood and Hanover Park are being challenged in the April 1 election by two other local elected officials, while a smooth succession is shaping up in neighboring Bartlett.

Streamwood Village President Billie Roth is seeking a 10th term as the town’s top elected official, but standing in her way is Poplar Creek Public Library District Trustee Asad Khan.

Hanover Park Village President Rod Craig, left, is facing a challenge from Mark Elkins in the April election.

Meanwhile, Hanover Park Village President Rod Craig — who has held the office since 2007 — faces a challenge from Hanover Park Park District Board President Mark Elkins.

Elkins, a member of the park board for 30 years, is the lone representative of the Hanover Park Rising Together local political party.

Craig has filed as a member of the Hanover Park Thriving party. Other members include trustee candidates Jenni Broccolino and Troy Albuck, who recently was appointed to fill the seat of Trustee Syed Hussaini; and incumbent Kristy Merrill for clerk. They are not facing contested elections.

Trustee Yasmeen Bankole is running for reelection as an independent, while Trustee Bob Prigge is not seeking another term.

In Streamwood, five candidates are running for three village board seats. They include incumbent trustees Michael Baumer, Rezwanul Haque and Jovandi Bermudez and newcomers Tarang Gandhi and Harshadkumar Chhatulal Shah.

Objections to the nominating petitions of Gandhi and Shah were filed by Haque on Monday, and are expected to be heard by a village electoral board next Monday.

Longtime Streamwood Village Clerk Kittie Kopitke is not seeking reelection. Aris Garcia, who was a candidate in the Republican primary for the 49th District Illinois House seat back in March, is the only person running for the position.

Bartlett Trustee Dan Gunsteen

In Bartlett, first-term Trustee Dan Gunsteen is the only candidate to succeed three-term Village President Kevin Wallace, who is not running again.

The rest of the Bartlett ballot is uncontested as well. Incumbent trustees Stephanie Gandsey and Joe LaPorte are seeking reelection while newcomer John Battermann is running for the seat that Gunsteen is vacating. Village Clerk Lorna Giless also is seeking another term.

Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace