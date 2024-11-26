advertisement
Prep Football

Who had the top prep football performances in Week 13?

Posted November 26, 2024 6:00 am
Kevin Schmit
 

After starting with 46 area playoff football teams, we’re down to four.

I’d say that’s a pretty good number heading into state championship weekend. Best of luck to Batavia, Geneva, Montini and York as they prepare for a trip to Normal and a shot at a title.

Let’s get right to the High Five and look at the top performances from semifinal weekend.

5. Izzy Abrams, QB, Montini

For teams with championship aspirations, handing the reins to a sophomore quarterback isn’t easy. But here are the Broncos (11-2) with Abrams behind center, vying for a seventh state title.

He responded big-time in Saturday’s 42-12 victory over previously-unbeaten Wilmington in the Class 3A semifinals. Next up is Monticello (11-2) for the big trophy.

Abrams completed 9 of 16 passes for 177 yards, with four of those completions going for touchdowns.

4. Eddy Sica, DB, York

A round of applause for the Dukes’ entire defense after Saturday’s 20-15 victory over Naperville Central. Now York (11-2) is taking its first trip to the title game to face two-time defending Class 8A champion Loyola (11-2).

A week after Redhawks quarterback Sebby Hayes and receiver DeShaun Williams combined for 6 catches, 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, Sica helped shut down the passing game while limiting Williams to 2 catches for 5 yards.

Sica only had 1 tackle because not much was coming his way. The senior broke up a pass and snared a key interception.

3. Talyn Taylor, WR, Geneva

I can’t wait for the rest of the state to get a look at Taylor this weekend.

The senior, committed to Georgia, will lead Geneva (12-1) into the Class 6A title game after Saturday’s epic 28-26 victory over defending 6A champion Cary-Grove.

The Vikings play for their first state championship against powerhouse East St. Louis (12-1), which beat Geneva in its other title game appearance in 2008.

Against Cary-Grove, Taylor had 11 catches for 206 yards to push him over 1,500 receiving yards for the season.

2. Josh Kahley, DB, Batavia

Kahley is a great story for the Bulldogs (12-1), who rallied past Lincoln-Way Central 25-21. They’ll play Mt. Carmel (10-3) in the 7A final in search of a third title.

The senior missed the first seven games of the season with a leg injury, but braced up and gradually worked his way into the lineup the last few weeks.

Kahley tallied a team-high 14 tackles in the semis, including 12 solos and a tackle for loss. Batavia held Lincoln-Way Central to 18 second-half rushing yards to spur the victory.

1. Tony Chahino, QB, Geneva

The senior was near perfect in the Vikings’ win over Cary-Grove.

Chahino completed 22 of 25 passes for 388 yards. In addition to the big numbers from Taylor, mentioned earlier, Finnegan Weppner had 5 catches for 102 yards and Bennett Konkey snared 4 passes for 61 yards.

