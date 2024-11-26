‘A different type of shelter’: Hawthorn Woods approves PAWS’ facility

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com PAWS Chicago is planning its first suburban location on the 20-acre TACS Stables & Horse Farm in Hawthorn Woods. Village officials approved the plan Monday, but with 10 conditions attached.

Detailed planning for PAWS Chicago's first suburban location will proceed following unanimous approval by Hawthorn Woods officials.

The 5-0 village board vote Monday included 10 conditions meant to allay neighbors’ concerts about noise and other issues. The thumbs-up followed a lengthy, two-part public hearing before the village’s advisory building and zoning committee, which recommended approval.

“We have a lot of planning to do. This will be a different type of shelter,” said Paula Fasseas, founder of PAWS Chicago and executive chair of the board of directors.

“This is kind of when the fun begins,” added Alexis Fasseas, co-founder and board executive director.

The organization, known for a commitment to a no-kill policy for homeless dogs and cats, has considered opening a suburban location for some time, officials say.

Besides being difficult to find homes in Chicago for large dogs, suburban visitors to the Chicago facility have dropped since COVID. A suburban center would address both situations, the agency believes.

PAWS needed village approval to operate the adoption center — which will include a veterinary clinic and animal boarding — at the 20-acre TACS Stables & Horse Farm, located along Route 176 just west of the Grand Dominion by Del Webb community.

Grand Dominion residents raised concerns about potential noise from barking dogs. About 100 of them attended a meeting about the proposal hosted by PAWS officials and about 20 took a road trip to visit the agency’s Chicago adoption center.

“We were able to show them that what we operate is at a totally different level of what comes to mind,” said Alexis Fasseas.

“We do pride ourselves on running a good ship,” Paula Fasseas added. “It's not the barking dogs and chain link fences of yesteryear.”

The homeowners association ultimately did not oppose PAWS' request, though some residents living closest to the site still have concerns.

PAWS leaders said their intent is make its animals feel like part of the environment on the site

“Our goal is to keep the peaceful and serene environment,” Alexis Fasseas said.

Conditions imposed by the village include no business activity on the site before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. An operational plan must be submitted to the village and an emergency contact provided to the village and a Grand Dominion designee.

Outdoor play areas can be used intermittently from 9 a.m. to dusk, but no more than five dogs will be allowed in each area at a time and they must be supervised by one less volunteer than number of dogs.

All animals must be housed indoors and the only kennels with periodic outdoor access will be those that have “patio” play spaces. Dogs that bark excessively will not be allowed in kennels with outdoor access.

Alexis Fasseas said detailed site planning will be the focus over the next six months.

“We’ve been wanting something like this for 10 years,” she added.