PAWS animal shelter eyes Hawthorn Woods for first suburban outpost, but not everyone on board

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A narrow strip of land separates homes in Mundelein’s Grand Dominion by Del Webb neighborhood and TACS Stables & Horse Farm in Hawthorn Woods. PAWS Chicago is proposing its first suburban location for the 20-acre TACS property.

PAWS Chicago, known for its commitment to a no-kill policy for homeless dogs and cats, wants to open its first suburban location on a former horse farm in Hawthorn Woods.

A handful of homeowners living nearby, however, are raising concerns about its potential impact on property values and their quality of life.

Founded in 1997, PAWS Chicago is proposing an “adoption and enrichment center” on the 20-acre TACS Stables & Horse Farm off Route 176 and just west of the Grand Dominion by Del Webb community. The facility would include a veterinary clinic and animal boarding.

Hawthorn Woods’ planning, building and zoning committee last week recommended approval of a special use request to allow for the facilities. The village board, which has final say, will consider the request Nov. 25.

The recommendation concluded a public hearing to address neighbor concerns, including noise from barking dogs.

According to information submitted to the village, PAWS adoption center in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood was one of the first cageless, no-kill shelters in the U.S. when it opened in 2007.

“The next step in saving the lives of our community's homeless animals is for PAWS Chicago to open a Suburban Adoption Center, with expansive and open land — a quiet and restful place where animals can decompress from the intensity of the big city where people, cars, horns, noise and other animals surround,” PAWS’ proposal states.

The adoption center would serve the North and West suburbs, where many families are looking to adopt dogs, cats and rabbits, according to PAWS.

Since the pandemic, the number of adoptions dropped from more than 5,000 per year to about 4,500 per year, said PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham.

“We're noticing we're not getting the suburban adopters,” she said. “We want to be where the adopters are.”

A real estate professional introduced the horse farm’s owners to PAWS representatives.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com PAWS Chicago is proposing its first suburban location on the 20-acre TACS Stables & Horse Farm in Hawthorn Woods. Under the proposal, the club house and four bays would be repurposed for an adoption center and veterinary clinic.

“It's a dream come true for us,” said Paula Fasseas, the founder of PAWS Chicago. “It wasn't for sale but the owners are huge animal lovers.

“We want this to be very special,” she added.

Wickham said the connection was a case of “right place, right time.”

Hawthorn Woods annexed the property in 2006, zoned it for agricultural use and granted a special use permit for the equestrian operation. Village board members would need to amend that special use to allow the PAWS facility.

Under the plan, existing structures would remain, with no exterior enhancements, but interiors would be converted for PAWS’ needs. The existing clubhouse would be where visitors, volunteers and staff manage the adoption process, according to PAWS.

Four bays also would be converted. The first would become a retail store for adoption supplies and recommended pet food and treats. Two would be repurposed for cats, and the final bay would house a medical pavilion and foster center.

Horse paddocks would be set aside as outdoor play areas for animals to use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Animals would be inside at other hours, under the proposal.

To address neighborhood concerns, a meeting was held at Grand Dominion for about 100 residents, and 20 residents were taken on a road trip to the Chicago adoption center.

“We thought many of their questions could be answered just by having them visit our facility in Lincoln Park,” Wickham said.

Grand Dominion's homeowners association supports the proposal, but residents in the 16 homes closest to property say that stance doesn't reflect their concerns.

“I don't have any problems with PAWS, that's not the issue,” said Lee Kingdon, a former teacher who spoke on behalf of those households.

PAWS has not provided “credible answers” as to why the facility is needed in the area, its impact on the general welfare and the possible effect on property values, they say.

“Surely you wondered if PAWS could be just as — or more — successful at a location closer to the people who need their wonderful services,” Kingdon said during the public hearing.

PAWS Chicago first opened an adoption center in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Now it’s hoping to open a facility in Hawthorn Woods. Courtesy of PAWS Chicago

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The main entrance leads to the former TACS Stables & Horse Farm off Route 176 in Hawthorn Woods.

PAWS Chicago is seeking approvals in Hawthorn Woods to convert buildings at the TACS Stables & Horse Farm for its first suburban adoption center. Courtesy of Hawthorn Woods