Report: Girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Schaumburg

A 12-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle on Algonquin Road in Schaumburg Monday night, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Angela Guan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Guan was hit near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive.

Schaumburg police are investigating the fatal crash.

District 15 will have counselors and support staff available for students at Plum Grove Middle School between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

The district is also offering in-person and virtual training for caregivers at the school at noon.

Comfort dogs will be present at the noon meeting.