Business

Gregorys Coffee opens first Illinois location Tuesday at Woodfield

Posted November 25, 2024 2:49 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Gregorys Coffee, specializing in quality coffee, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, will open its first Illinois location and 50th nationwide Tuesday at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Founder Gregory Zamfotis’ concept for the chain was to allow customers to “see coffee differently” by brewing every half hour, baking pastries in-house daily, pouring custom latte art, and serving dairy-free milk alternatives without additional cost, officials say.

Regular Gregorys Coffee customers, known as “Gregulars,” can join a rewards program through the brand’s app that also provides options to order ahead and use points for their purchases.

The new shop will be open at 9 a.m. Tuesday next to Crocs in Woodfield’s lower-level Grand Court.

This year has marked extensive growth for Gregorys Coffee, which has opened 14 other new locations in 2024.

