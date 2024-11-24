advertisement
News

Crystal Lake man pleads guilty for part in Jan. 6 assault

Posted November 24, 2024 9:49 am
Steve Zalusky
 

A Crystal Lake man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Giacchetti, 59, entered the plea on one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers before U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, according to a release Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 3.

Court documents showed Giacchetti attended a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and afterward made his way to the U.S. Capitol building. There, while on a restricted walkway on the South side of the Capitol, Giacchetti used a bullhorn to yell profanities and insults at law enforcement officers responding to the riot.

According to the document, while on the North Terrace, Giacchetti confronted officers maintaining a police line, using his right elbow and hip to push against a riot shield, causing an officer to be driven backward.

Giacchetti entered the Capitol building through the Upper West Terrace Door at approximately 2:34 p.m. Once inside, he moved to the Rotunda, the Rotunda Lobby and the Gallery Stairs, where he chanted “Treason!” through his bullhorn to the rioters below.

He then joined a crowd in the East Corridor. At approximately 2:43 p.m., Giacchetti entered the Senate Gallery, where he yelled phrases such as “Where’d you go?!” and “Treason!” through his bullhorn. After exiting the Gallery, he moved to the Ohio Clock Corridor, joining a group of rioters confronting officers trying to block access to the Senate chamber.

Giacchetti exited the Capitol at approximately 2:55 p.m. via the Senate Carriage Door. Outside, Giacchetti confronted journalists on Capitol Grounds, destroying media equipment belonging to The Associated Press. He pushed over lights, a dolly, and a camera on a tripod, which struck a journalist.

Giacchetti was identified as BOLO (Be on the Lookout) #201 on the FBI's seeking information images.

In the 46 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,561 people have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 590 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

