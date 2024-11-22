What can we expect from the IHSA football semifinals?

Naperville Central's Troy Kashul (52) celebrates after a sack during last week’s win over Lyons Twp. Gary E Duncan Sr./Shaw Local News Network

We started with 46 area football teams in the IHSA playoffs, and now we’re down to seven.

But considering we’re heading into the state semifinals, that seems like a pretty solid number. Especially with the seven teams spread throughout five of the eight classes.

As Batavia, Cary-Grove, Geneva, Montini, Naperville Central, St. Francis and York get ready for Saturday’s action, let’s look at some of the storylines.

Class 8A assumptions

Many eyes will be focused on Saturday’s Class 8A showdown between No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (12-0) and No. 12 Loyola (10-2), which beat the Griffins in the last two title games.

The attention is merited. Loyola has won five state titles while Lincoln-Way East boasts three. The Griffins have manhandled every team they’ve played this season, except Naperville Central in the regular-season finale.

Which brings us to the rest of the story.

While some folks may look at the Lincoln-Way East-Loyola matchup as the title game, just a week early, let’s not forget about the other side of the bracket.

No. 7 Naperville Central (11-1), which lost 28-7 to the Griffins, takes on No. 14 York (10-2). Call this the underdog bracket, I guess.

The Redhawks have won two state titles, but this is their first semifinal appearance since beating Loyola in the 2013 8A final. York is in the semifinals for a third straight year, but the Dukes never have played in a title game.

Whoever wins the one semifinal will be seen as a heavy favorite against whomever wins the other. But let’s wait and see what happens.

After all, there’s a reason they play the games.

One step at a time

I honestly thought defending Class 6A champion Cary-Grove (12-0) had a difficult path in the upper half of this year’s bracket. But even with star running back Logan Abrams out with an injury, the Trojans have outscored three playoff opponents by an average of nearly 45 points.

Does the first challenge await Saturday against Geneva (11-1)? It’s a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, won 41-7 by Cary-Grove, but the Vikings have more to offer this time around.

The passing combination of quarterback Anthony Chahino and receiver Talyn Taylor, committed to Georgia, is lethal. The defense forced five turnovers last week. And what’s up with all the successful onside kicks?

You can’t help but look at the potential of a title game rematch between the Trojans and East St. Louis (11-1), which plays Richards in the other 6A semifinal.

But first we’ll see if Geneva can slow down Cary-Grove, and vice versa.

Another rematch

St. Francis against Nazareth … where have I heard that before.

For the fourth time in the last two seasons, the CCL/ESCC powers square off, this time in a Class 5A semifinal. While the Spartans have won the last two regular-season meetings, Nazareth claimed last year’s semifinal en route to winning a second straight state title.

The familiarity between the teams can’t be understated. The Spartans are no doubt sick of seeing Nazareth quarterback Logan Malachuk. And the Roadrunners can’t wait for St. Francis receiver Zach Washington to graduate.

So much for predictions

Back in early August, we offered bold predictions heading into the season.

How did we do? Not great.

One was that Loyola won’t win a third straight state title because of the strength in Class 8A. The Ramblers are still two wins away from a three-peat, but making it to the semifinals four a fourth straight season is quite a feat.

Another prediction was a total bust — Edwardsville would be this season’s first-time state champion. Oops … the Tigers went 6-3 in the regular season and lost to York in the opening round of the 8A playoffs.