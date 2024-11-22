Person shot at Vernon Hills strip mall, suspect in custody

Vernon Hills police say they have arrested a North Chicago man for a shooting Thursday night that left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. at the Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center near Route 60 and Milwaukee Avenue, according to a post on social media by Vernon Hills police.

Witnesses reported hearing seven to eight shots.

According to Deputy Chief Shannon Holubetz, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported.

Holubetz also said the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System’s Emergency Services Team took a suspect into custody at about 1 a.m. in connection with the shooting after searching a home in Waukegan.

Jhonattan Garcia-Nava, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Holubetz said said the shooting likely stemmed from an earlier altercation between the two men and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation. The shopping center has been reopened to the public.