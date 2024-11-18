advertisement
Crime

Woman shot dead Sunday in Barrington identified by police

Posted November 18, 2024 12:40 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Barrington police have identified a Vernon Hills woman shot to death Sunday evening in The Arbors townhouse complex.

Police said 42-year-old Olga Duchon of the 800 block of Saugatuck Trail was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

In a statement released Monday, Barrington police said Duchon died following a domestic-related incident between family members; adding there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy performed by Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek’s office Monday indicated Duchon died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities have not made a determination regarding her manner of death.

Police were called to the townhouse on the 400 block of West Russell Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, following a report that someone had been shot.

The Barrington Police Department continues to investigate along with assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT).

Barrington Communities Crime News Vernon Hills
