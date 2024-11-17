Schaumburg woman dies after rollover crash Saturday

A Schaumburg woman critically injured in a rollover crash Saturday morning has died from her injuries, the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported.

The 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, according to the medical examiner.

Schaumburg police said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Saturday near the Mobil gas station at 421 W. Wise Road. The driver of the second vehicle involved did not require hospitalization, police said.

Police are investigating he crash with the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Hanover Township.