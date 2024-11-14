advertisement
News

Schaumburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony set for Nov. 29

Posted November 14, 2024 5:19 pm
Daily Herald report

The village of Schaumburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held during the evening of Friday, Nov. 29, in the Jack Siegel Memorial Plaza between village hall and the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts at 101 Schaumburg Court.

The free event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

During the first half hour, there will be caroling by the Schaumburg Choral Program in the Prairie Center’s Maggie Atcher Theatre.

Santa will arrive via fire truck at 6:30 p.m. to light the outdoor tree with village officials.

There will be holiday balloon twisters throughout the event and character appearances by a reindeer and elf during the last two hours.

After the tree lighting, Santa will be available for photos with children in the theater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and household items for the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry. Requested items include nonperishable food items, paper goods, personal care items, baby formula, and diapers.

