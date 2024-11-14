Neighbors in Need: Daily Herald/Robert R. McCormick Foundation begin annual fundraising campaign

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 The Northern Illinois Food Bank is one of five charities assisting suburban residents that will receive grants from the Daily Herald’s Neighbors in Need fundraising initiative, established in cooperation with the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Last year, the Daily Herald/Robert R. McCormick Foundation Neighbors in Need partnership awarded grants of more than $11,000 each to five charities that aid suburban residents, more than double the amount given in 2022.

“It’s a testament to the generosity of Daily Herald readers and subscribers in supporting our neighbors in need,” said Sonia Mathew, director of partnerships for the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Established in 1955 by Chicago Tribune publisher Robert R. McCormick, the foundation invests in organizations working to build thriving communities where all individuals have the resources and opportunities to succeed, according to the organization’s website.

While many investments support Chicago communities, the foundation — which operates Wheaton's Cantigny Park — also helps fund suburban service organizations through Neighbors in Need.

This marks the 4th year in which the foundation will contribute 50 cents for every dollar readers donate to the Daily Herald’s Neighbors in Need campaign.

In 2023, readers donated $38,750. That, plus the foundation’s match of $19,375, brought the total raised to $58,125, resulting in grants of $11,625 awarded to each of five charities.

While fewer people donated last year — 78 donors compared to 101 in 2022 — the total given nearly doubled thanks to a donor who contributed $20,000, Mathew said.

Focusing fundraising efforts on hunger, homelessness and health care inequality, Neighbors in Need offers readers an opportunity to change lives and impact the community, said Eileen Brown, Daily Herald vice president of sales and marketing.

“Most days in the Daily Herald, you'll find a story about neighbors helping neighbors. It's at the core of what we do and our Neighbors in Need program is a perfect extension of that,” Brown said in a statement.

“Best of all, by partnering with the McCormick Foundation, every donation is multiplied and the impact is even greater,” she added.

To donate to Neighbors in Need, visit dailyherald.com/neighbors.

Organizations set to receive grants this year include:

⋅ Mother’s Trust Foundation: Mothers Trust provides immediate assistance during times of crisis to low-income children living in Lake County. The goal is to provide hope, build confidence and make a positive difference in a young person’s life.

⋅ Centro de Informacion: Centro de Informacion empowers the Latino and immigrant community to integrate effectively. Centro is committed to supporting, bridging, and providing services to become a safe, strong, healthy and sustainable community that ensures equitable opportunities and cultural exchange, empowering future generations.

Volunteers help assemble holiday meal boxes at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Northern Illinois Food Bank's Holiday Meal Box program. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network, 2024

⋅ Northern Illinois Food Bank: The Northern Illinois Food Bank provides nutritious food and resources for our neighbors, with dignity, equity, and convenience, through partnerships and innovation.

⋅ Wings: The WINGS Program provides housing, integrated services, education and advocacy for domestic violence survivors.

⋅ Outreach House: The Outreach House provides compassionate and effective assistance to individuals and families in need with dignity and without judgment, through programs including a food pantry and a clothes closet.