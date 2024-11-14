‘Illumination’ ready to light up the holidays at Morton Arboretum

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com “Celebration Circle” is a new feature at Morton Arboretum’s “Illumination” exhibition, which opens Saturday, Nov. 16.

The “on” switch has been flicked at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, bringing life to the 12th iteration of “Illumination.”

The exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday, features 17 displays of lights and music and more than 1,000 trees along its mile-long walking trail.

John Featherstone has designed the lights since the show’s inception, but he says the trees are the headliners.

“We’re not fans of using trees as armatures to hold up twinkle lights, but to use them as our influence,” he said. “For us, it’s all about storytelling and being authentic to their story, and part of the Arboretum’s story is being the champions of trees and being responsible stewards of nature.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Walk through millions of twinkling lights in “Golden Glades” at the Morton Arboretum’s “Illumination.”

The 2024-25 season of “Illumination,” which runs through Jan. 4, features many of the fan-favorite displays from past years, including the “Golden Glade” walk through millions of sparkling lights, the interactive “Enchanted Forest” and “Radiant Reflections,” where Meadow Lake sparkles and reflects mirrored lights and lasers.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Meadow Lake glows at the “Radiant Reflections” display as part of “Illumination” at the Morton Arboretum.

Featherstone said input from guests is important to how they shape the show each year. No matter how much people enjoy it, the consensus is always “more.”

“More light, more life, more excitement, more dynamic, so we’re always making sure that, whilst we always want the beautiful environment to be the star of the show, we’re supporting that star to the best of our ability,” he said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Over 1,200 devices throughout the Morton Arboretum campus with about 100,000 attributes are used to create “Illumination.”

He said guests will experience more of everything this year and be greeted with something new right from the start with Celebration Circle, a new experience in Centennial Plaza in the Grand Garden.

The interactive feature is centered around a large sculptural homage to a tree that uses pixel-mapping LED technology. Around it are four stations where guests can add instrumental sounds, a grand organ, bass, bells and strings to an ongoing musical backdrop.

“Everybody is empowered to craft their own unique experience,” he said. “We want guests to get the sense that they’re invited to play and engage with their sense of whimsy and fun.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Walk through the “Festival of Lanterns” at the Morton Arboretum’s “Illumination.”

Guests also indicate they appreciate the inclusiveness of the nontraditional, nondenominational approach to a holiday light show because it doesn’t center around any one holiday.

“Late December has twelve-ish holidays for different faiths and beliefs and we want everybody to feel that they’re welcome here,” he said. “Leaning into something which recognizes and welcomes all faiths, all beliefs, all races, all creeds is something that makes us very proud. The Arboretum is somewhere where everybody feels welcome.”

While the exhibition officially opens Saturday, visitors can get their first look Friday night during the 21+ IllumiBrew event, featuring local brewers offering samples of their beers, ciders, meads and nonalcoholic brews along the trail. Tickets to IllumiBrew are $85 for members and $95 for other guests, with designated driver tickets $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The disco balls of “Woodland Wonder” transforms the space into a sea of moving light.

This year will bring a new sensory-friendly night on Dec. 3 and more nights of “Electric Illumination,” a late-night, adults-only experience. Each weekend will get its own musical theme with curated playlists.

The 18-and-over events are scheduled for 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30 (2000s pop hits); Dec. 6 and 7 (country mashups); and Dec. 13 and 14 (diva anthems).

With so many things to see along the path, Featherstone said the most important thing a person can do at “Illumination” is to slow down.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The “Illumination” exhibition at the Morton Arboretum opens on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“Take a breath, enjoy yourself, immerse yourself in nature,” he said. “My favorite thing is seeing kids playing and seeing moms and dads maybe roll their shoulders back a bit and take a breath and let go of some of that holiday stress. That’s very rewarding.”