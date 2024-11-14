Geneva alderperson facing ethics complaint over Facebook post about pro-Trump businesses

After the owners of Moveable Feast and Company displayed a banner supporting President-elect Donald Trump, the Wheaton business appeared on a list of pro-Trump businesses that was posted in a private Facebook group. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

A post in a private Facebook group that listed pro-Trump businesses and claimed they have “terrible politics” has resulted in an ethics complaint against a Geneva City Council member.

There also are calls for her to be fired from her job with the city of Aurora.

Geneva Alderperson Martha Paschke said that although she was an administrator for the Fox Valley Activists’ Facebook page, she is no longer. In addition, she says she did not create the list and did not post it.

Fox Valley Activists describe themselves as ‘impassioned progressives.” Their Facebook page is private, meaning someone requests to join and then admitted to the group.

Paschke says she has been besieged with obscene and threatening emails, text messages and phone calls.

“I’m getting hate calls from Michigan and Wisconsin. They’re not stopping,” Paschke said. “I’m not an admin on that page anymore. It (the list) was up for about an hour and 15 minutes. I never even saw it. I don’t know who created the list. I support all of our local businesses.”

In addition to being a Geneva alderperson, Paschke works for the city of Aurora as director of innovation and strategy.

She said police are providing additional protection for her family. Geneva Deputy Police Chief Brian Maduzia stated in an email that the department has no comment.

Gun Barrel Coffee

The list of 31 pro-Trump businesses was leaked to one on the list — Gun Barrel Coffee in Batavia. Owner Sal Dazzo then shared it over social media, Paschke said.

Dazzo blasted Fox Valley Activists.

“If they had nothing to hide, why would it be a secret group?” Dazzo said. “They want to get rid of businesses that support veterans and conservative values. It’s a hate group.”

The list did not state the businesses should be boycotted. But it called them “West Suburban businesses with terrible politics based on observations of overt activity by the business or owner.”

Geneva resident and an admin for the Facebook group, Paula Merrington, said in a Monday post, “After discussion among the admin group we have decided that the post sharing political affiliations of businesses that are not aligned with our political views was more divisive than beneficial to the greater community and the post was removed.”

Moveable Feast

Another business on the list is Moveable Feast in Wheaton, owned by Matthew and Ashley Marquez of Wayne, which posted a banner in front stating “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president” on Election Day. The couple used to have a location in Geneva as well.

Marquez said that over the past week, his business received more than 2,000 hate messages through email, Instagram, voicemail and phone calls.

“We put it up on the day of the election,” Marquez said. “There was not much response. But the next day, like instantly, 500 messages of hate and death threats. Saying, ‘I know where your kids go to school.’ Horrible things.”

Marquez said they did not report anything to local police because how could they respond to 2,000 people harassing them? Though surprised by the backlash, Marquez said they do not regret posting the banner.

“We thought people would give us the thumbs up and walk by or give us the finger. We welcome either position,” Marquez said.

Ethics complaint

Naperville attorney Lynda Segneri filed an ethics complaint against Paschke with the city of Geneva on Monday.

“I wanted to put it on their radar,” Segneri said. “I’m hoping they give it the weight it deserves and not dismiss it on some technicality.”

As a city council member, Paschke votes on matters that can affect local businesses, Segneri said.

“I understand this was supposedly on private time, but how can anyone who has a business there feel as though there is a fair hearing?” Segneri said. “If they’re going for the city council for zoning, it’s problematic.”

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns said the ethics complaint was referred to the city’s ethics adviser, attorney Charles Radovich. Beyond that, Burns would not comment.

A message left with Aurora officials was not returned.