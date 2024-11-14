Man gets 6 years for drug-induced homicide

Daniel Carmody

An Island Lake man has been sentenced to six years in prison for supplying narcotics that killed a St. Charles man.

Daniel R. Carmody, 48, of the 100 block of Southern Terrace, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 in exchange for the sentence, according to a Kane County State’s Attorney’s news release.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland told Judge D.J. Tegler that on or around May 10, 2021, Carmody delivered heroin and cocaine to Daniel Liewald, 31.

Liewald died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

Carmody must serve at least 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

According to state prison records, Carmody is already serving a four-year sentence on a Lake County conviction for manufacturing or delivering between 1 and 15 grams of fentanyl in 2021.

Carmody will have to pay $5,418 in restitution to Liewald’s family.

The North Central Narcotics Task Force investigated the case.