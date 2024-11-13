Man gets 83 years in prison for sexual attack on 10-year-old girl

Teodoro Garcia-Lopez

A man who broke into a home and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl has been sentenced to 83 years in prison.

Teodoro Garcia-Lopez, 32, formerly of Addison, was sentenced Wednesday by DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos.

Garcia-Lopez was convicted on Aug. 30 of predatory criminal sexual assault ‒ victim under 13, aggravated battery, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He will have to serve at least 63 years before being eligible for parole, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2022, the victim and her brother were home alone, playing in a bedroom. Garcia-Lopez entered the home, ordered her brother to leave the room, and ordered the victim to take off her clothing. When she refused, he punched her in the face, strangled her, took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

He hid in a bathroom when her parents returned home. Another sibling told the girl’s father where he was, and Garcia swung at the father with a knife and then ran off.

He was arrested a week later when the girl and her father saw him on the street. The father detained him until police arrived.

He has been held in the DuPage County jail on $1 million bail since his arrest.