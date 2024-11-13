Contested races for Aurora, Batavia, Central school boards

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2021 East Aurora School District 131 headquarters. There will be a contested race for its school board in 2025.

Contested races for school board seats are shaping up in Aurora, Batavia, Central Unit District 301 and Community Unit District 300.

Candidates for school board races in Kane and McHenry counties began filing their petitions on Tuesday morning. The filing period ends Monday.

East Aurora 131

Seven people have filed candidate petitions for three seats in District 131 as of early Wednesday afternoon.

They include longtime board President Annette Johnson, who has been on the board for 15 years, and incumbents Theodia Gillespie and Bruce Schubert, plus Mayra S. Reyes, April Fitzhugh, Vannia Valencia and Guy D. Bodie.

West Aurora 129

Board president Richard A. Kerns II and incumbent Julie Stone are seeking reelection. Also running for the three available seats are Austin Fitzcorbett, Ana Cuevas, Cesar Valdez and Erika Garcia.

Batavia 101

Five people are seeking four seats on the Batavia Unit District 101 school board, including incumbents Aaron Kilburg and board President Craig S. Meadows. The others are Lacey “Aerin” Einstein-Curtis, Kristin Gehrels and Katherine “Katy” Swiecicki.

Kaneland 302

School board president Addam Gonzales and Scott Stalcup have filed for Kaneland Unit District 302. Three seats are available.

Geneva 304

Incumbents Stephanie Bellino, Dan Choi, Jacqueline Forbes and Willard C. Hocks Jr. filed for the four seats available in Geneva Unit District 304.

St. Charles 303

Incumbent Heidi J. Fairgrieve and Aaron White, Jenna Hancock and Elias Palacios have filed for the four available seats in St. Charles Unit District 303.

Elgin U-46

Incumbents Melissa Owens, Veronica Noland and Dawn M. Martin have filed for the three terms available in Elgin Area School District U-46.

Central 301

Six people are vying for three 4-year school board seats in Burlington-based Central Unit School District 301.

They are incumbents Marc A. Falk and Dornetria Hemphill, plus Ryan Wasson, P.K. Parekh, Roumiana McMahon and Scott Mrkvicka.

Central cannot have more than three school board members from one township. Falk, Parekh and McMahon are from Plato Township, as is current board member Eric Nolan, whose term expires in 2027. So even if Falk, Parekh and McMahon are elected, only two could be seated, per state law.

District 300

Incumbent Leslie LaMarca has filed for election to a two-year term in Community Unit District 300.

Incumbents Christine Birkett and Emmanuel Thomas, plus Patrick Malia Jr. and Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark have filed for the three 4-year seats available.

Elsewhere

In Huntley Unit District 158, Richard Bobby III, Corine Burns and incumbents Paul A. Troy and Sean Cratty filed for four seats.

In Crystal Lake High School District 155, three candidates are running for four seats on the school board. They are David Jenkins, Ryan Olson and incumbent Nicole Pavoris.

In Cary Elementary District 26, where four seats are available, Stacy Sault and Julie Jette filed.

In Fox River Grove Elementary District 3, incumbents Alex Johnson and Laura Vanderploeg have filed. Four seats are available.

In Crystal Lake Elementary District 47, Lea Grover, Alena Hansen, Devon Hubbard Tessmer and incumbent Debra Barton have filed for the four seats.