News

Lake in the Hills police seek arrest of man accused of spiking man’s drink with rubbing alcohol

Posted November 12, 2024 12:51 pm
By Amanda Marrazzo

Lake in the Hills police are seeking a man accused of adding “isopropyl alcohol” into someone’s closed beverage bottle knowing they were drinking it.

A search warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of Lazaro Duran, 64, of the 100 block of Del Rio Road in Carpentersville, who is charged with attempted aggravated battery by causing ingestion of toxic substance and attempted aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, each a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Police said that at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Duran “knowingly and without justification attempted to cause great bodily harm” when he “added isopropyl alcohol to a closed bottled beverage” knowing a man would “be consuming” the drink and then attempted to get the man to drink it, the complaint said.

Isopropyl alcohol, also called rubbing alcohol, is poisonous and should never be ingested, according to National Capital Poison Center.

“It can be toxic if swallowed, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin. It is flammable and should always be kept away from open flames,” according to the website.

A conviction on a Class 3 felony has a sentencing range from probation to five years in prison. As of Monday afternoon, Lazaro was not yet in custody at the county jail.

